EVER AFTER Starring Christy Altomare and Corey Cott to be Featured at Discovering Broadway Inc. Writer's Retreat

In May of 2021, the creative team of the new musical Ever After will participate in Discovering Broadway Inc.'s writers retreat program in Central Indiana. On Sunday, May 23rd, at 5:00PM and 7:30PM, Discovering Broadway Inc. will present songs in concert from the new musical Ever After starring Christy Altomare and Corey Cott at the newly opened Feinstein's Cabaret located in the Hotel Carmichael, Autograph Collection.

Ever After will be the second show to participate in Discovering Broadway Inc.'s program, following the February Writer's Retreat of the new musical The Devil Wears Prada. Founder of Discovering Broadway Inc., Joel Kirk, says, "We are excited to host this brilliant team of artists as they craft this enchanting story."

Christy Altomare starred in Anastasia for the entirety of the Broadway musical's run. Corey Cott is best known for playing Jack Kelly in the Broadway musical Newsies and originating the role of Donny Novitski in the Broadway musical Bandstand.

Altomare said, "It is always a wonderful day when it is spent in Indiana. I am beyond excited to be participating in the writers retreat this May! Ever After is one of my favorite shows and I can't wait to see what inspiration hits amidst such a warm, welcoming, and creative environment."

Director Marlo Hunter said, "Ever After is the salve we all need right now - a witty, smart and romantic new musical comedy with a lush and layered score. There's no greater gift for a show in development than a safe, supportive space -- and Discovering Broadway is just that."

"I'm so excited to get back in the room with Marcy, Kate, and Marlo. There is nothing better in the world than doing what you love with such intelligent, gifted and funny women," says composer Zina Goldrich.

Bookwriter Kate Wetherhead, who participated in Discovering Broadway Inc.'s The Devil Wears Prada writers retreat, said, "It's a thrill to return to Carmel to collaborate with another phenomenal team of theater artists. Discovering Broadway is fast becoming a creative home away from home."

Lyricist Marcy Heisler said, "How special it is to have a safe, warm welcoming place to try things. Thank you so much for inviting us to Discovering Broadway. Your beautiful, needed resources are something to sing about, indeed."

Ever After has music by award-winning songwriting team Zina Goldrich (Breathe, Yay People Yay!, Drama Desk Nomination for Dear Edwina) and lyrics by Marcy Heisler (Williamsburg, Drama Desk Nomination for Dear Edwina). The book is by Marcy Heisler and Kate Wetherhead (co-bookwriter The Devil Wears Prada, co-creator/writer/director/star of the online comedy Submissions Only). Directing the new musical is Marlo Hunter (American Reject, Callaway Award winner for directing/choreographing Unlock'd).

Ever After is based on the Twentieth Century Studios Film, starring Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston and directed by Andy Tennant (Hitch, Fool's Gold).