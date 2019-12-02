December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Indianapolis Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Indianapolis:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best New Theatre Group
Best Original Work
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
Daniel Narducci - CAMELOT - Indianapolis Opera 20%
Jacob Butler - JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 19%
Don Farrell - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Actors Theatre of Indiana 15%
Sherman Burdette - ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE - Actors Theatre of Indiana 23%
Zak Harrington - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Premier Arts 20%
Juddson Updike - MARY POPPINS - Grace Church Noblesville 14%
John Vessels - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre 39%
Cole Taylor - PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 35%
Marcus Truschinski - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Indiana Repertory Theatre 10%
Katie Carfield - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 19%
Kaylee Verble - 42ND STREET - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 13%
Christine Dwyer - WAITRESS - Old National Center 12%
Ashlea Harrington - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Premier Arts 14%
Angela Manlove - RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 13%
Sabra Michelle - DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - Actors Theatre of Indiana 12%
Kim Egan - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Indy Convergence 43%
Raven Newbolt - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Indy Convergence 40%
Raven Newbolt - 1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 17%
MARY POPPINS THE MUSICAL - Grace Church Noblesville 28%
RAGTIME - Footlite Musicals 19%
NEWSIES - Civic Theater 19%
JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Nettle Creek Players 12%
42ND STREET - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 11%
HAIRSPRAY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 11%
Monument Theatre Company 54%
Fonseca Theatre Company 46%
GOODNIGHT AND GOD BLESS: THE RED SKELTON STORY - Premier Arts 49%
CHRISTMAS THROUGH THE AGES - IndyFringe Basile Theatre 26%
MADWOMEN'S LATE NITE CABARET - Indyfringe Basile Theatre 25%
1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 100%
PIPELINE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 45%
THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Phoenix Theatre 32%
1984 BY GEORGE ORWELL - Monument Theatre Company 23%
WAITRESS 61%
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Murat Theatre 39%
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 18%
Footlite Musicals 17%
Actors Theatre of Indiana 17%
