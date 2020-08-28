ComedySportz Indianapolis Improv Troupe Leaves Theater After 21 Years

Due to the current global health crisis, the improv comedy troupe has to exit its home theater.

ComedySportz Indianapolis, which has been housed in the same theater for 21 years, is moving out, reports the IndyStar.

The troupe has been at 721 Mass Avenue for 21 years. Since the shutdown in March, the team members have been holding classes and performances online.

From ComedySportz Indianapolis: We've been bringing quality improv and entertainment to the Circle City since 1993. It's kinda crazy, right? But it's true! Now in our 26th year in business, ComedySportz is the longest-running show in Indianapolis. Let's bring you back to the magical time of the early '90s. Grunge fashion was all the rage and Tom Hanks was adorably Sleepless in Seattle. And we were already underway, cutting our comedy chops. The sketch and improv group Below the Belt included members Ed Trout, Mia Lee Roberts, Lynn Burger, and Dave Ruark. Things were chugging right along when Randy Smock introduced us to an amazing show format in Chicago. The group traveled north to the wilds of Chicago to see a competitive, all-ages, improvised comedy event called ComedySportz.

