Buck Creek Players Presents MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY

Buck Creek Players presents a virtual production of the holiday classic, MIRACLE ON 34th STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY, Saturday, December 12th at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, December 13th at 2:30 PM. This production will be streamed via ShowTix4U. For the safety of our patrons, cast, and staff, there will be no in-person performances available of this production. Tickets are $16 each plus streaming fees ($18.53 with fees). Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

The heartwarming holiday classic retold in the tradition of a live 1940's era radio broadcast. When a department store Santa claims he's the real Kris Kringle, his case goes all the way to the Supreme Court. Watch the miracle unfold in this iconic story, as a little girl's belief makes all the difference. Staged with live Foley effects and a score of favorite holiday tunes, MIRACLE ON 34th STREET is sure to melt even the most cynical heart.

Cathy Cutshall returns to the playhouse to direct this production after most recently directing TRAP! on our stage last October. Joining Cutshall on the production team include Scott Fleshood (Producer), Jill Stewart (Music Director), and Melissa DeVito (Properties).

MIRACLE ON 34th STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL RADIO PLAY, was adapted from the 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast by Lance Arthur Smith, with original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz. Originally commissioned and produced by San Diego Musical Theatre. Presented by special arrangement with Stage Rights (www.stagerights.com)

For more information on this production, visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

