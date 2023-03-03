Broadway in Indianapolis Announces 2023/24 Season - FROZEN, HADESTOWN, and More!

Broadway in Indianapolis has announced its 2023/2024 season which includes 4 premieres and the return of a Naptown favorite. The season will open in November with a 2-week engagement of the moving and spectacular Disney's Frozen. It will be followed by Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, To Kill A Mockingbird. Returning for the first time since 2011, MAMMA MIA! will light up the stage at Clowes Memorial Hall and is followed by the Tony and Grammy-award winning Best Musical, Hadestown. The series concludes with the queen of rock and roll, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

"We are thrilled to introduce 4 new shows direct from Broadway to audiences right here in Indianapolis," said Leslie Broecker, President of Broadway in Indianapolis. "With such an eclectic mixture of powerful drama, incredible music, and dynamic story-telling as only Broadway can deliver, the 23/24 season truly has something for everyone."

Frozen - Old National Centre - November 16-26, 2023

Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird - Clowes Memorial Hall - January 23-28, 2024

MAMMA MIA! - Clowes Memorial Hall - February 27 - March 3, 2024

Hadestown - Clowes Memorial Hall - April 2-7, 2024

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical - Old National Centre - April 30 - May 5, 2024

Season tickets for the 2023-2024 Broadway in Indianapolis Season will go on sale Friday, March 3 with TWO convenient ways to purchase:

Order online 7 days a week/24 hours a day at www.BroadwayinIndianapolis.com Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Indianapolis Season Ticket Hotline at 800-793-7469. The Hotline hours are Monday - Friday, 10 am-5 pm.

Prices for the five-show season ticket package range between $205-$635 depending on seat location.

EXCLUSIVE SEASON TICKET HOLDER REWARDS:

Flexible ticket exchanges

No upgrade charges for exchanged seats in same price level regardless of performance

Priority purchase opportunities for additional tickets to all Broadway in Indianapolis shows

Lost ticket insurance and replacement service

Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities

Same premium seat location for all season shows

Priority renewal for future seasons

SEASON PATRON CLUB

In addition to all of the regular season ticket holder benefits, special Patron Club season tickets (available with an annual membership fee) guarantee seating in the front orchestra, royalty balcony and front balcony (Old National Centre); and front main floor and first three rows of the first terrace (Clowes Memorial Hall), and include extended benefits such as complimentary parking* and name recognition in the souvenir PLAYBILL program.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Broadway in Indianapolis shows typically run for one week at Old National Centre and Clowes Memorial Hall. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm, Friday evenings at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00 pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30 pm. (All times are subject to change). An American Sign Language interpreted performance for the deaf is regularly scheduled for the Sunday evening, 6:30 pm show. Audio described performances for the visually impaired are also available upon request. Anyone requiring either of these services or accommodations for the physically challenged should request so when purchasing season tickets.

GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

Group reservations (10+) are currently being accepted for all shows. Show information and reservations may be made by visiting https://indianapolis.broadway.com/groups/ or by calling our Group Sales Manager, Chris Schneider, at 317-632-5183.

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show.

*Parking is limited and cannot be guaranteed