BWW Review: MARY POPPINS Delights Families at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Mary Poppins, the classic story of a practically-perfect nanny who comes to care for the neglected Banks children is on stage now at Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre. It's a perfect show for families with young kids to enjoy. Statues come to life and kites are flown as the characters learn the timeless lesson of remembering what's truly important in life.

The title role is played by Cara Statham Serber with just the right balance of steely reserve and cheekiness. She's a calming foil to the blustering Mr. Banks. The musical production differs from the original film version in many ways, but the heart of the story is the same.

After seeing the touring Broadway show it's hard to ignore that the big dance numbers are missing something on a small stage. The ensemble cast does a great job, but there's only so much they can do with a song like "Step in Time", which is traditionally a huge tap performance with two dozen dancers. The same is true for some magical elements in the show. There are some clever moments, but it's not quite as impressive.

That being said there's a give-and-take with a smaller stage. There's an intimacy at Beef and Boards that provides a different connection for the audience. A number like "Feed the Birds" falls flat on a Broadway stage, but in this production, it adds a sweet depth that makes it memorable.

All-in-all it's a fun show for families and kids will certainly be delighted as they watch these beloved characters come to life.

Up next at Beef & Boards is The Honky Tonk Angels, opening July 14th.

Performances: Mary Poppins runs until July 10th.

Tickets: To purchase tickets call

(317) 872-9664 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Prices range from $51 to $76 and

include the show, tax, coffee, tea, and the buffet.

Photos courtesy of Beef & Board