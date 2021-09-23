Actors Theatre Of Indiana Debut LABSeries With PROVENANCE Written By Ethan Mathias

If you've never had an opportunity to see an original production, this is your chance. This Saturday, September 25, at 2 p.m., Actors Theatre of Indiana presents Provenance by Ethan Mathias. Mathias was chosen as one of the playwrights from ATI's LAB Series. The reading will take place in The Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts.

The storyline of Provenance follows philanthropist Stephen Aldridge, a legend in Bayleigh, Indiana. Just days before the local museum is scheduled to open a new exhibit honoring his legacy, his granddaughter Allison returns home for her father's funeral. Sorting through her family's history with the devoted staff of the Heartland Museum, Allison discovers new friends and new stories about her beloved grandfather that challenge her memories and force everyone to think carefully about how much we value truth, and which truths are most important. Provenance is rated PG-13 for adult language.

Meet the playwright, director and cast of Provenance.

Ethan Mathias, Playwright: Mathias is a native Hoosier who has spent his life in theatre or behind a piano. He earned a degree in theatre from Ball State University where he focused on performing and directing, working as co-conceiver of an original Sondheim revue, Lovers, Liars, and Clowns (Winner of the 2007 Creativity + Innovation Award), and collaborator for The Human Faustus Project. He can be found performing in the Indy area occasionally, most recently as Harry in Mamma Mia! at Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre. He teaches and directs at Hamilton Southeastern High School, and currently resides in Fishers, Indiana with his lovely wife, Devan.

Darrin Murrell, Director: Murrell has worked as a professional actor, director, producer, and educator for over 35 years with theatres across the country including extensive work in Indianapolis, Chicago and Portland, Oregon. He is the multi-year recipient of the Indiana Arts Commission's Individual Theatre Artist Grant Award and recently served as Artistic Director of Nettle Creek Players, Indiana's historic summer stock tent theatre. He lives on his family's homestead farm in Parker City, Indiana with his wife and two children, all of whom perform together as Main Street Artists.

KARALINE FELLER as Rebecca Watson: Feller is thrilled to be back on stage with ATI for this reading of Provenance! Previously, you may have seen her in both productions of Sweeney Todd with ATI (2016 & 2020), as well as It Shoulda' Been You (Jenny Steinberg) and The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Flo). She has also worked as a dialect coach for ATI's production of Alabama Story. Karaline is a graduate of Ball State University with degrees in Acting and Literature. She works full-time as the Digital Platforms Manager for Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre. A big thank you to Cindy, Judy, Don, and Darrin for this opportunity and to Ethan Mathias for writing such a wonderful piece of theatre! Enjoy!

Carrie Schlatter as Allison Aldridge: Carrie Ann Schlatter is honored to be a part of the cultivation of this exciting new play! She loves new works, especially by talented local writers! You can catch her next in several short plays for American Lives Theatre's Short Play Festival at The District October 15-17. Some of her favorite past roles include Henrietta in Silent Sky, Blanche in A Streetcar Named Desire, Emily Dickinson in The Belle of Amherst, and Erin in Circumstantial Holidays (which you can catch again at Storefront Theatre in 2022).

John Vessels as Marcus Howard: Vessels is happy to be back with ATI and thrilled to be taking part in their interest in new works-a love he shares. From 2004-2009, he was a reader with Theatre Building Chicago which was in incubator for new musicals headed by Lehman Engel disciple, John Sparks. Most recently, John has been seen in a series of online lockdown cabarets as his alter ego, Lillian Baxter. He's also excited to have recently been hired as an Assistant Professor of Musical Theatre for Ball State University's Department of Theatre and Dance where he teaches voice and acting. Vessels is a member of Actors' Equity Association. Love to Jay!

Milicent Wright as Kenny Brennan-Sharp: Wright is a long time Indy actor and teaching artist. Acknowledging that new play development is currently indispensable, Milicent commends ATI's commitment and investment to this work! Recently she was in A Midsummer Night's Dream produced at the Taggart Memorial by Indianapolis Shakespeare Company, of which she is a new company member. She played Maria in Twelfth Night for Indianapolis Shakespeare when it was HART Theatre Company. In June of this year Milicent participated in a new play development workshop for Cardinal Stage in Bloomington, IN. She is most often seen performing at The Indiana Repertory Theatre. This Fall she will be in The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge at The Merrimack Repertory Theatre. Wright is a member of Actors' Equity Association.

ADAM THATCHER as Warren Goss: Thatcher is thrilled to be joining Actors Theatre of Indiana and working alongside this incredible group of artists. Earning his MFA at the University of Illinois, Adam is now an Assistant Professor of Voice for the Actor at Ball State University. Originally based in Chicago as a classically trained actor and voice coach, he has performed at The Goodman Theatre and BoHo Theatre, among other venues. Some of Adam's favorite credits include Polonius in Hamlet (Richmond Shakespeare), Cinna the Poet in Julius Caesar (Arkansas Shakespeare), and Antonio in The Merchant of Venice (Montana Shakespeare). Thank you for coming and enjoy the show!

TAYLOR HADSELL as Natalie Jackson: Hadsell is thrilled to be making her ATI Debut! She is based in New York City, and a graduate of the BFA Musical Theatre program at Ball State. Select regional credits include: The Little Mermaid (Off- Broadway), Urinetown (Little Sally), Hello Dolly (Minnie Fay), and Sister Act (Nun Ensemble/ Mary Robert U/S). Taylor is infinitely grateful for C, Z and J. Follow along @TayHadsell.

In honor of their 15th season, Actors Theatre of Indiana launched a new program committed to nurturing new plays and playwrights, the ATI Theatre LAB Series. Chosen from over 20 submissions, 3 plays and playwrights are chosen each season and enjoy an intensive weekend of workshopping, discussion, and development with a cast of professional actors and directors in a creative laboratory setting. Each play then gets a reading and a talk-back session with Actors Theatre of Indiana audiences, staff, cast and the playwright.

This is your chance to make history and say you were there when it all began. Tickets are available for the Saturday performance. You can get your tickets by calling the Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317.843.3800 or by going to atistage.org.