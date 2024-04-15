Storytelling Arts Announces New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Indiana's premier organization for the preservation and promotion of stories begins a new chapter as Ronan Marra takes over as Storytelling Arts of Indiana's executive director when co-founder Ellen Munds retires on June 30, 2024.

For the last eight years, Marra has served as the artistic director of Storefront Theatre of Indianapolis and was previously the co-artistic director of Chicago's Signal Ensemble Theatre. Marra has spent the last 24 years producing, directing and/or writing over 60 plays, with a significant focus on new work. He is a three-time Joseph Jefferson Award nominee, an Illinois Arts Council Award Recipient, and a current Creative Renewal Arts Fellow with the Indy Arts Council.

“I am deeply honored to be succeeding a legend and excited for this new chapter in my career,” said Marra. “While I love the work I have been doing for the last 24 years, I was looking for a new challenge — specifically stepping into a leadership role for an organization that is already so well established.” Munds will mentor Marra for the next three months until she retires on June 30. “I love working with Ellen and am absorbing everything I can. I am fortunate that SAI put together such a strong succession plan,” he said.

Storytelling Arts was fortunate to receive funding from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation, Efroymson Family Foundation, Lilly Endowment and the Indianapolis Foundation for the succession and transition. “This transition will be easy with Ronan,” said Munds. “I know the organization will be in good hands. He knows the arts community in central Indiana and has a wealth of not-for-profit management experience.”

This is the first time the organization will not be led by one of the co-founders, Ellen Munds, Nancy Barton, and Bob Sander. “This is a major step in the life cycle and growth of our organization,” said Eric McKeown, SAI board president. “We are excited and grateful to have such a thoroughly well-qualified individual to serve as our next executive director. We look forward to Ronan's leadership as SAI continues its efforts to expand the reach and impact of storytelling in our community.”

McKeown went on to thank the succession and transition team, under the leadership of Michele Goodrich of the DBD Group, and Mike Bogers, board member and the head of the search committee, for their outstanding work in this successful search.

About Storytelling Arts of Indiana

Since 1988, Storytelling Arts of Indiana has introduced the art of storytelling by creating environments where Hoosiers can hear and share stories and by showcasing tellers who inspire diverse audiences. SAI provides programming year-round, including public shows, As I Recall storytelling guilds, performances at youth day camps, Indy Story Slams, The Life Stories Project, Hear Our Stories: The Life and Afterlife of Incarceration, Mentorship Program for Individuals of Color, and the annual Liar's Contest at Indiana State Fair.