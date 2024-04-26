Interview: A Look at Motherhood in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL with Roz White

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tina Turner’s name evokes an instant reaction. Those four simple syllables have a unique weight and impact to them because she was such a tour de force. Yet behind the powerhouse and beyond the glittering lights, Tina Turner had a past. A past that included a mother-daughter relationship that was fraught with trials. But Tina’s mother, Zelma, has a story all her own that shows a human being fighting to deal with the cards life dealt her. We listened and learned more from Roz White who plays Zelma in TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL. She gave us an impassioned interview about her character and the depths of the woman she was.

Roz came into this touring productional naturally from a long and diverse career. “You know what, my career, my professional career, started at age 14, but I knew I wanted to be an artist and a performer since about age 4. Just being a performer is something that I’ve always wanted.” She talks about her innate curiosity as a strength throughout her career. “I do love relating and learning about people and how they move through the world and move through life.” Her drive has served her well over a 30-year span, including plenty of time “in the regional trenches.” She acknowledges, “Playing historical figures has been my niche.” She also wants to put it out into the universe that, if the opportunity arises, she would love to play Oprah, Mama Rose in GYPSY, or Louise in SEVEN GUITARS. We have little doubt she can make those dreams come true.

We then dove right into Zelma’s relationship with Tina, which is often described as tumultuous. Roz quickly pointed out that “she left everybody, not just Tina.” Zelma had run from an abusive relationship to “a husband that ruled with his fists” and held onto a simple mantra of “I’ve got to survive.” The demand to just make it through, to get to the next day, shaped Zelma in complicated ways. As Roz says, “She couldn’t be soft. She didn’t have a soft place.”

As a result of her constant fight for survival, Zelma and Tina had “a very complicated, complex, layered relationship.” Zelma led with what she knew, and that was do what it takes to keep moving forward. It made her hesitant to support Tina, especially when it was clear from an early age that “Tina was a child that was rambunctious. Tina was a risk-taker.” For someone like Zelma who craved security, Tina was overwhelming. Roz also points out “a lot of parents of artists have doubts that this is going to be something stable for you,” so Tina’s career choices brought even more uncertainty.

Although it may be easy to judge Zelma for her failings, Roz works hard to humanize her and get in touch with her from a personal point of view. After all, Zelma was a mother, and so is Roz. She reflects on how that gives her additional inspiration and insight into her character. “I just have a lot of compassion and grace for mothers now and what we endure, what we are expected to do, feel, think.” Roz also notes that Zelma gave Tina essential qualities like strength and stubbornness, so there are aspects of Zelma that served a purpose in Tina’s journey.

You can hear the awe in Roz’s voice as she reflects on the privilege of performing in a production that showcases such a special individual. “I am overwhelmed every night that, just by living her life, Tina Turner has provided opportunities for multiple generations.” And her role in telling that story is clearly special to her.

We always like to ask how audiences can relate to the story unfolding on the stage, and Roz had a powerful response. She reflected on the need to empower individuals who are stuck in the cycle of abuse and how it entrapped Tina. “It’s the truth. It is what happened to her. It helps people to face the reality that we need help for people who are struggling in these situations. No one should have to endure a 16-year stint of abuse to get out.”

To Roz, the most important message is “that women know, men know, and children know that you can leave and there’s help and hope.”

Our time with Roz was full of pearls of wisdom, but one of our favorites was this: “Life is a rollercoaster. This is what I’m taking from my role; this is what I’m taking from this journey. That life has its ebbs and flows.”

Come watch the ebb and flow of the life of the iconic Tina Turner at TINA: THE Tina Turner MUSICAL. It’s on stage at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre from April 30 through May 5th. You won’t want to miss it. It’s simply the best.

