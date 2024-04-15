Actors Theatre Of Indiana to Present FORBIDDEN BROADWAY! This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors Theatre of Indiana will wrap up its season with Forbidden Broadway! This side-splitting musical runs from April 26 to May 12.

In this long-running Off-Broadway hit musical revue, Broadway's greatest musical legends meet Broadway's greatest satirist in this hilarious, loving and endlessly entertaining tribute to some of the theatre's greatest stars and songwriters. This world-renowned show will be a hit among seasoned theatergoers and newcomers alike. Forbidden Broadway is your one‐stop ticket to non‐stop laughs!

Forbidden Broadway is an Off-Broadway revue parodying musical theatre, particularly Broadway musicals. It was conceived, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini.

The show opened in 1982 and was directed by Alessandrini. It ultimately ran for 2,332 performances in a number of venues. It has subsequently been rewritten several times to include parodies of newer shows. In 2006, the show and Alessandrini won Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre.

Make plans now to see this absolutely amusing musical at The Studio Theatre at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, In. The Studio Theatre is located at 4 Carter Green, Carmel, IN 46032.



To learn more about Actors Theatre of Indiana and to order tickets, visit atistage.org or call The Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317.843.3800.