INDY RAISED Comes to Storytelling Arts of Indiana This Month

A.J. Foyt vs. Parnelli Jones, Mel Lewis and Roger Brown and a red-white-and-blue basketball, water balloons, flashlight tag, book reports, and fresh cider from the Lilly Orchard, Bobby Kennedy and Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Vietnam War…Come visit Bill Harley’s mythical landscape of coming of age on the northside of Indianapolis in the 1960s when Storytelling Arts of Indiana will present its season-ending show, “Indy Raised” on April 27.

Tickets are now on sale for the live performance and livestream.

Beneath the mayhem and hilarity of a baby-boomer childhood with 40 children in the immediate vicinity is a story about trying to grow up the best you can in a rapidly changing world — just as we all do, regardless of when we were born. Harley is well-traveled, well-read, well-educated, well-spoken and well-loved. Accompanied by his guitar, his narrative songs and stories, both original and traditional, are a celebration of our common humanity.