Review: Rumors of ANASTASIA at Civic Theatre

Surrounded by the political intrigue, Rasputin's influence on the royal family, and the enduring mystery of any potential survivors of the Romanov tragedy -- Enter ANASTASIA a musical at Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre that dares to explore the tantalizing possibility that one of the Czar's daughters may have lived on.

While the historical backdrop sets a familiar stage, ANASTASIA weaves a tale that feels refreshingly animated when viewed through the lens of musical theater. The journey begins with awe-inspiring costumes that transport audiences from the humble streets to the opulent world of Czarist Russia. After the revolution, Anya (Isabella Agresta), a young amnesiac street sweeper, was working when she heard a rumor that one of the princesses may have survived. She meets streetwise Dmitry (Troy Bridges) and former aristocrat-turned scammer Vlad (Steve Kruze), two down-on-their luck opportunists who both desperately want to leave Russia and flee to Paris. They see Anya as their ticket out, someone they can train into an impostor believable enough to fool the real Anastasia’s grandmother. If they succeed they’ll collect a comfortable fortune from the reward money. Meanwhile, Gleb (Nathanael Hein), a stern-faced Soviet officer who rises through the ranks in the new party, pursues Anya, trying to figure out if she’s the real deal. Witnessing Anya's transformation into the radiant Anastasia is nothing short of magical, capturing the essence of a true princess. From the intricate details of street urchin attire to the resplendent ceremonial robes adorned with jewels, every costume piece tells a story of its own.

But it's not just the costumes that dazzle (by Adrienne Conces); the set design, particularly the innovative use of full-stage video screens, elevates the production to new heights. Scenes seamlessly transition from the snowy streets of St. Petersburg to the grandeur of Paris, immersing the audience in a captivating visual experience. In collaboration with Broadway Media Distribution and Ryan Koharchik's set pieces, the audience was effortlessly transported into a world where reality and fantasy intertwine. Moments like the haunting dance of the Romanov family amidst revolutionaries and the spectral presence of Anya's departed kin showcase the future of stage design, blending historical accuracy with a touch of animated enchantment.

ANASTASIA invites audiences to indulge in pure escapism (beautifully directed by Anne Beck), and offers a beautifully imagined alternate reality where dreams can take flight. Whether you're chasing rumors in St. Petersburg, navigating the treacherous political landscape, or seeking the key to your heart on the streets of Paris, this musical promises an unforgettable journey filled with romance, intrigue, and the triumph of the human spirit.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic of ANASTASIA at Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre before it bids farewell on May 11th.

