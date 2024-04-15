See Ari Axelrod, The Music of GREASE & More at Feinstein's This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The month of April offers a variety of entertainment opportunities for fans from 1 to 100 and everywhere in between. Check out all the activities coming to Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael this month.

The month of April features two performances as part of the FREEFORM Concert Series. The first is April 10 with JD EICHER with special guests Mike Miz and Adrian and Meridith. Eicher, a songwriter, travels with the band making connections with ‘their people'. Eicher writes songs to make sense of a world that “at best, makes no sense, and at worst, hurts like hell.”

The next is Wednesday, April 24, with MALINGO with special guests Ben Gage and Brandon Wilson. Malingo is a wild folk-rock band from Indianapolis that puts on a live show not to be missed.

JOHNNY FOLSOM 4 - Tribute to Johnny Cash is on Thursday, April 11, at 7:30 pm. Lead singer David Burney brings a lilting southern baritone to Cash's classic songs which hits the mark well enough that you will wonder if Johnny himself is in the building. John Fussell more than meets the challenge of filling in for Luther and Carl Perkins on those classic guitar licks, and Steve Eisenstadt (bass) and Randy Benefield (drums) provide the hallmark, train-like driving rhythm the whole world loves.

"For those of us unable to have seen Cash perform during his life, this is more than a treat. It's a time machine. When it comes to honoring Johnny Cash, JF4 walks the line." - No Depression Magazine.

Find out more about all of these shows, as well as purchase tickets, at https://www.feinsteinshc.com/.

On Friday, April 12, experience Ari Axelrod. This evening promises to send you home whistling a new favorite tune or humming a treasured gem. Axelrod is making a return to Feinstein's with a new show. See him put his signature and heartfelt spin on some of your favorite songs from musical theatre, The Great American Songbook, the pop world and beyond. Axelrod crafts a stunning exploration, through music, of what makes us human.

SWEET CAROLINE - The Life and Music of Neil Diamond will be presented by local favorites Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra on Saturday, April 13. This is the launch of their next tribute show. You'll love celebrating the man whose songs helped define the sound of adult contemporary pop music with landmark songs like "I'm a Believer", “I Am…I Said”, “You Don't Bring Me Flowers”, “They're Coming to America” and of course “Sweet Caroline”.

Wednesday, April 17, is DECEPTION: An Evening of Magic & Lies. Intended for ages 10 and over, DECEPTION is a magic & mind reading show, hosted by magician David Ranalli. David creates an unforgettable evening by combining world-class sleight of hand, witty banter, and mysteries of the mind. Guests are invited into an intimate, industrial space where surprises lurk in every corner. Perfect as a date night, group event, and for the hardcore magic fan.

On Thursday, April 18, enjoy SUMMER NIGHTS: The Music of Grease. It's high school again at Feinstein's as Crossroads Entertainment launches its first "Don Farrell presents…" series with its newest cabaret. Four of Indy's finest musical theatre performers join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods band as they sing about peer pressure, hormones, teenage rebellion and love while sharing behind the scenes stories of the musical that brought rock and roll to Broadway! Come dressed in your nostalgic letter sweaters and dungarees, poodle skirts and Bobbi socks as the cast will lead you in the Hand Jive and sing-a-longs and there will even be an award for best dressed!

Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20, find Storm Large onstage at Feinstein's. Musician, actor, playwright and author, Storm Large shot to national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show Rock Star: Supernova, where, despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, Storm built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day. She was also seen on the 2021 season of America's Got Talent.

Storm continues to tour concert halls across the country with her band Le Bonheur and as a special guest on Michael Feinstein's Shaken & Stirred tour. Alongside Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey, Storm joined Michael Feinstein as special guest with the Pasadena Pops.

Sunday, April 21, is DRAG ME TO BRUNCH at 11 am. You and your friends will enjoy a fun brunch of food, entertainment, music and drinks! PAT YO' WEAVE will take the stage and strut her stuff along with her fellow friends and performers.

ZACH DAY takes the stage on April 25. Day is an Americana guitarist, singer, and songwriter from Anderson, IN. He began to excel on the guitar at 15 years of age, influenced by the great 80's rock guitarists such as Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen. Years later, Day discovered the Blues through musicians like Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King and, at the young age of 16, actually had the opportunity to share the stage with blues icon Walter Trout. By 18 Day was performing at some of the most nostalgic clubs such as The Slippery Noodle in Indianapolis and Buddy Guy's Legends in Chicago. At age 22 he got the opportunity to share the stage with the last living legend of the Blues, Buddy Guy. Day's music is a blend of exhilarating blues, classic Outlaw country and rock of all eras.

Friday, April 26, is Dueling Pianos presented by Brittany Brumfield & Baby Grand Entertainment. Have you ever been to a concert and wished you could pick the set list? Here's your chance! Often referred to as a living jukebox, dueling pianos is the show where the audience takes control! You pick the song, Brittany and her guest pianist play it! A lively, interactive show for the whole family! If you're celebrating a special occasion or just a night out on the town - come out to sing along, laugh along and maybe even get on stage!

Eric Baker & Friends presents: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA In The 70's on Saturday, April 27. The "feel good" vibe of Southern California in the 1970s is a concept that took hold in so many aspects of pop culture, but maybe none more than the music it produced. Countless songs of that era gave us some of the biggest names in popular music. Celebrate the music from artists such as the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, the Steely Dan, and many more! Come hear the stories and sing along to these iconic American songs!

Finally, on Sunday, April 28, load up the kids and come join Feinstein's for the magical PRINCESS TEA. An enchanting afternoon filled with tea and treats fit for royalty. Dress up as your favorite princess, wear your glamorous tiera and enjoy a delightful tea party with special appearances from beloved princess characters. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience that will make you feel like a true princess! You and your guests will be served selections of scones, finger sandwiches, seasonal desserts and more as this magical afternoon creates unforgettable moments.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's. Feinstein's events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.