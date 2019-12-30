WeaverStory Handwoven Textiles, 'Clusters Of Handlooms' is Presented at Weddings and Marigolds Studio

Weddings and Marigolds Studio is presenting WeaverStory handwoven textiles, 'Clusters of Handlooms'. In the past decade the ancient craft of Banarasi silk saris could be glimpsed in a handful of silk emporiums in Varanasi but WeaverStory, which has become a global brand, has revolutionized the industry by working personally with the weavers and increasing their products' availability and accessibility in the biggest markets. They will be showcasing sarees, dress material, lehengas and blouses from 10.30am to 7pm on Friday and Saturday, January 3rd and 4th, 2020 at Weddings and Marigolds Studio, Manorama, 18/12, Lakshmanan street, T. Nagar, Chennai. Ph : 044 - 28151700

Handloom refers to use of wooden frames of various kinds by skilled artisans to weave fabrics from natural fibers. This industry has historically seen the production being taken care of by the weaver's family, right from spinning the yarn to weaving on the loom. Indian handlooms date back to the Indus Valley Civilization, and one of the most prominent of these handlooms are the Banarasi textiles.

Gleaming gold threads, rickety handlooms and techniques almost as old as time characterize Banarasi sarees, which usually take two weeks to six months to complete. Only a few families have the necessary know-how to weave these saris as the skill is passed down to them by their forefathers.

In today's ever-changing fast paced world, power looms are replacing the traditional hand-loom and cutting down on the personal touch of the artisans because of which the saris have lost their distinctiveness. WeaverStory.com which started in late 2015 with the purpose of bridging the gap between the artisans in Banaras and people all around the world to meet the demand of genuine handwoven textiles. In the past decade the ancient craft of Banarasi silk saris could be glimpsed in a handful of silk emporiums in Varanasi but WeaverStory, which has become a global brand, has revolutionized the industry by working personally with the weavers and increasing their products' availability and accessibility in the biggest markets.

Starting price range of sarees Rs.15,000/-, lehengas Rs.28,000/-, dupattas Rs.9,000/- and blouses Rs.6,000/- onwards.





