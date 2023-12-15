THE 7TH EDITION OF THE MAHINDRA KABIRA FESTIVAL Begins With Grandeur In Varanasi!

The Opening Reception of the 7th edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival was hosted at the majestic Guleria Kothi in Varanasi. At this grand reception, Festival Delegates had the opportunity to savour soulful performances and indulge in delectable cuisine. All of this took place amidst flickering diyas and the backdrop of the stunning Ganga, creating a magical evening set against the December breeze.

The Mahindra Kabira Festival, dedicated to celebrating the 15th-century mystic-poet Kabir Das in every sense, has curated an exceptional 2-day programme at its two venues: Guleria Kothi and Shivala Ghat. The diverse programming will showcase a range of classical and folk music, talks, live art demonstrations, the characteristic Kabira boat rides, and a local food journey. The joys and sights of the incredible host city will be shown to delegates through guided Heritage Walks.

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “India's cultural tapestry is woven with rich heritage, encompassing myriad art forms, dialects, and languages. Sant Kabir's profound contributions form an integral part of this heritage, and his teachings resonate powerfully in our contemporary world. Through the Mahindra Kabira Festival, our aim is to celebrate his enduring legacy and ignite inspiration within society. Varanasi has steadfastly played host to this event since its inception, and we envisage that this year's enriching programme will galvanise the audience toward a collaborative journey in shaping the times ahead.”

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, said, “The Mahindra Kabira Festival, held annually, is rooted in Kabir's philosophy. At Teamwork Arts, we are committed to Kabir's teachings and we hope these remain vibrant and relevant, creating empathy and contributing to the well-being of our society.”

The Opening Reception opened with the traditional Banarasi Ganga Aarti at Guleria Ghat. This was followed by a melodious performance by Ridhima Gupta from Sunbeam School, leading into a soulful evening performance by Sveta Hattangdi Kilpady, a Hindustani vocalist based in Singapore.

Sharing her views on Kabir, Kilapy said, “I believe that Kabir, who is the true embodiment of Bhakti, has influenced people's minds through his poetry the world over. The life of Kabir is an epitome of human virtue, and his teachings are relevant today even after 650 years.” She also said, “Kabir's life was an ideal example of communal solidarity, spreading the message of love, devotion, and harmony in tumultuous times when India faced the wrath of foreign invaders. Kabir pitted his poetry against the rigidity of formalised religions.”

On the 16th of December, as the sun rises, the Festival will commence at the Guleria Kothi. The Morning Music segment includes Sandeep Singh's Taus recital and a heartfelt tribute to Kumar Gandharva by Bhuvanesh Komkali. The afternoon session hosts renowned Kabir scholar, Purushottam Agrawal, in conversation with poet Saumya Kulshreshtha, unravelling Kabir's poetry and philosophy. Additionally, there will be a specially-curated Heritage Walk and Temple Visit. Evening Music at Shivala Ghat will showcase Padma Shri Anwar Khan Manganiyar's musical brilliance and the incredible musical prowess of Ashwini Deshpande.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 2,60,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

Learn more about Mahindra on Click Here.