South Asian Symphony Orchestra to be Represented at 'Inauguration Fanfare for Joe and Kamala'

India's South Asian Symphony Orchestra will be represented at the virtual Inauguration Fanfare for Joe and Kamala, honoring Biden and Harris' inauguration, The Tribune reports.

The orchestra's principal horn, Nivanthi Karunaratne, has been invited to the performance, which will be led by world-renowned conductor Marin Alsop. 14 musicians will be representing the Atlanta Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Chicago Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra, National Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Pacific Symphony, Peabody Institute, South Asian Symphony, St Louis Symphony and the Utah Symphony

"The South Asian Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to be a part of this truly inspirational musical offering on the occasion of the presidential inauguration. We are happy that Nivanthi Karunaratne, who is a wonderful exemplar of our mission to promote peace and the understanding that bridges divisions, is a participant," said Nirupama Rao, co-founder and trustee of the South Asian Symphony Orchestra and also a former Indian Ambassador to the US.

Karunaratne said, "I performed for the then-Vice President Biden in 2015 and remember being struck by how warmly he treated the musicians. He mentioned the many personal tragedies he has faced, and thanked us, saying, 'Our favourite music gets us through those times'." Classical Movements founder and president Neeta Helms first envisioned an inauguration tribute to honour the first female president during the Democratic primaries in 2008, approaching Marin Alsop before having to set the idea aside.

The virtual event will be streamed on social media on Tuesday, January 19, at 12 pm EST.