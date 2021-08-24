School of Architecture at WUD Rounds Up Academic Year 2020-21 with 100% placement

Achieving yet another distinctive and commendable feat, World University of Design, one of the best Design Universities, offering a wide range of courses pertaining to different fields of studies, has emerged as the most successful university that has set a record by providing 100% placement to the students of Bachelors of Architecture (Batch of 2016-21) by best recruiters in the industry.

It is a matter of pride for the university as the first batch of School of Architecture has come out with flying colours holding offers in hand even before their graduation. The Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sanjay Gupta is exhilarated sharing this big news and says, "One of the best feelings in the world for an academic is when your students do well. World School of Planning & Architecture follows a unique pedagogy that's steeped in the context of the space and place. This and their co-existence with other schools at WUD i.e. Design, Fashion, Art and Design Management make them rise above the ordinary. I am ecstatic to see the students being presented with salaries above those of the national average for architects!"

However a young institute, WUD has thoughtfully formulated its curriculum and provides experiential knowledge to its students. The techniques of teaching and supplementation provided through practical familiarity to the students in every field have made WUD a strong foundation ground for them making it a favored destination for the recruiters across industries.

The academic year 2020-21 despite all the odds it brought with it comes as harbinger of new beginnings for the students of architecture at the University, launching them into promising careers with some of the best recruiters in the sector such as Axiom India, Ace Architects, Kalpataru Architects, Hermosa Tierra Design Studio, Yogeeta Interiors, Jaishree Associates and Infra Projects at salary packages which can be called handsome by any beginners in this industry.

