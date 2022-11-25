REVA University Presents PANCHAVAKTRAM - The Five Forms Of Shiva Manifesting The Five Elements

REVA University presents Panchavaktram - a performance to throw light upon burning issues like climate change and gender equality through dance - by School of Performing arts and Indic Studies on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at 5.30pm. Graced by Dance exponents Padma Bhushan Dr. Raja Reddy and Padma Bhushan Dr. Radha Reddy and Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA the event will be conducted at Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, New Delhi.

With an aim to emphasize upon the importance of curtailing wastage of natural resources and considering man and woman as Yin and Yang to each other, the production seeks to cull out rare stories from medieval tests depicting the harmonious marriage of the five elements: Bhoomi, Jal, Agni, Vayu and Akash to create a world as we see. The same elements are manifestations of Shiva's five forms: Sadyojata, Vamadeva, Aghora, Tatpurusha and Eshana which will be represented in dance form.

Through dance form - Mohiniyattam, the concept of creation of earth will be showcased, the embodiment of Sadyojata that derives Bhoomi with the help of Parvati. The group of Odissi Dancers on the other hand will suavely represent the second element Jal personified by their version of Vamadeva and the existence of Ganga. The act of how the importance of 'Agnija' - an Amsha of Shiva, epitome of light was realized after her abandonment will be portrayed by Bharatnatyam performers who will depict the Aghora facet of Lord Shiva that manifests element 'Agni'. Tatpurusha embodiment of Tatva Vayu will be presented in Kuchipudi Dance Style emphasizing its essential nature without which the other elements cannot survive, finally culminating into the last act of portrayal of Eshana, Shiva's fifth form that manifests Akash. The universe that reverberates with the sound of 'Om' emanated first from Shiva's damaru and this quintessential fact from Indian mythology will be presented by Kathak Dancers.

The evening will be studded with legends and honorary personalities like Padma Shri Pratibha Prahlad (Founder Director, Delhi International Arts Festival), SNA awardee Guru Rama Vaidyanathan (Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, Director of Ganesha Natyalaya), Sri. Vijay Pal Singh Tomar (ACP, Delhi police, Asian Games Gold Medalist athlete), Guru Jayaprabha Menon (Director, International Academy of Mohiniyattam),SNA awardee Guru Shaswati Sen (Secretary & Guru, Kalashram, Pt Birju Maharaj's institution), Guru Jai Kishan Maharaj (Renowned Kathak Artist, Son of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj)

As the students of School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies showcase their talent, Dr. P. Shyama Raju (Hon'ble Chancellor, REVA University) shared his thoughts, "We are honored to be amidst such dignitaries and portray our passion for art and culture amalgamated with an important message out to the world. At our university, while we try to imbibe sustainable practices so as to contribute in our own little way to nature, we also give equal opportunities to our students, not forgetting the uniqueness each gender brings with them."

Known for its objective to uphold Indian Cultural legacy, School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies, is one such institute that believes in inculcating amongst youth not just the teachings from Upanishads, Vedas, Buddhists and Yogic traditions but also modern wisdom from the life of Swami Vivekanand.