Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REVA University Presents PANCHAVAKTRAM - The Five Forms Of Shiva Manifesting The Five Elements

The performance is onÂ Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at 5.30pm.

Nov. 25, 2022 Â 

REVA University Presents PANCHAVAKTRAM - The Five Forms Of Shiva Manifesting The Five Elements

REVA University presents Panchavaktram - a performance to throw light upon burning issues like climate change and gender equality through dance - by School of Performing arts and Indic Studies on Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at 5.30pm. Graced by Dance exponents Padma Bhushan Dr. Raja Reddy and Padma Bhushan Dr. Radha Reddy and Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA the event will be conducted at Fountain Lawn, India International Centre, New Delhi.

With an aim to emphasize upon the importance of curtailing wastage of natural resources and considering man and woman as Yin and Yang to each other, the production seeks to cull out rare stories from medieval tests depicting the harmonious marriage of the five elements: Bhoomi, Jal, Agni, Vayu and Akash to create a world as we see. The same elements are manifestations of Shiva's five forms: Sadyojata, Vamadeva, Aghora, Tatpurusha and Eshana which will be represented in dance form.

Through dance form - Mohiniyattam, the concept of creation of earth will be showcased, the embodiment of Sadyojata that derives Bhoomi with the help of Parvati. The group of Odissi Dancers on the other hand will suavely represent the second element Jal personified by their version of Vamadeva and the existence of Ganga. The act of how the importance of 'Agnija' - an Amsha of Shiva, epitome of light was realized after her abandonment will be portrayed by Bharatnatyam performers who will depict the Aghora facet of Lord Shiva that manifests element 'Agni'. Tatpurusha embodiment of Tatva Vayu will be presented in Kuchipudi Dance Style emphasizing its essential nature without which the other elements cannot survive, finally culminating into the last act of portrayal of Eshana, Shiva's fifth form that manifests Akash. The universe that reverberates with the sound of 'Om' emanated first from Shiva's damaru and this quintessential fact from Indian mythology will be presented by Kathak Dancers.

The evening will be studded with legends and honorary personalities like Padma Shri Pratibha Prahlad (Founder Director, Delhi International Arts Festival), SNA awardee Guru Rama Vaidyanathan (Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee, Director of Ganesha Natyalaya), Sri. Vijay Pal Singh Tomar (ACP, Delhi police, Asian Games Gold Medalist athlete), Guru Jayaprabha Menon (Director, International Academy of Mohiniyattam),SNA awardee Guru Shaswati Sen (Secretary & Guru, Kalashram, Pt Birju Maharaj's institution), Guru Jai Kishan Maharaj (Renowned Kathak Artist, Son of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Birju Maharaj)

As the students of School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies showcase their talent, Dr. P. Shyama Raju (Hon'ble Chancellor, REVA University) shared his thoughts, "We are honored to be amidst such dignitaries and portray our passion for art and culture amalgamated with an important message out to the world. At our university, while we try to imbibe sustainable practices so as to contribute in our own little way to nature, we also give equal opportunities to our students, not forgetting the uniqueness each gender brings with them."

Known for its objective to uphold Indian Cultural legacy, School of Performing Arts and Indic Studies, is one such institute that believes in inculcating amongst youth not just the teachings from Upanishads, Vedas, Buddhists and Yogic traditions but also modern wisdom from the life of Swami Vivekanand.




Photos: Mahindra Kabira Festival Day 1 Celebrates The Magic of Music Photo
Photos: Mahindra Kabira Festival Day 1 Celebrates The Magic of Music
Set to run from 18th-20th November 2022, the Mahindra Kabira Festival opened its first day with an eclectic musical programme. The Festival featured a range of renowned artistes who performed various musical pieces and gave insightful talks based on the teachings of the 15th-century mystic saint and poet Kabir. Check out photos from Day 1 here.
Elsewhere Foundation Launched In Memory Of Missing Playwright Swadesh Deepak Photo
Elsewhere Foundation Launched In Memory Of Missing Playwright Swadesh Deepak
Conceived in memory of Sangeet NatakÂ  award-winning playwright Swadesh Deepak (of 'Court Martial'Â  and 'Meine Mandu Nahin Dekha' fame), who has been missing since June 7, 2006 -- when he went for a morning walk and never returned -- the Elsewhere Foundation was today announced in his memory by art management expert Nagina Bains and the writer's son, Sukant Deepak.
Designer Rema Kumar Presents Her Latest Exclusive Collection in Chennai This Month Photo
Designer Rema Kumar Presents Her Latest Exclusive Collection in Chennai This Month
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Textile Tales by Rema KumarÂ explores the world of India's diverse and celebrated surface detail techniques on differentÂ batik, ajrakh, kalamkari, handblocks, pipli appliquÃ©,Â embroidery, doriwork, ariwork, zardosi, patti ka kaam, kantha, lambani embroidery.
Review: ADISHAKTIS BHOOMI at Prithvi Theatre Photo
Review: ADISHAKTI'S 'BHOOMI' at Prithvi Theatre
This edition of Prithvi's theatre festival welcomed Adishakti's long-running play Bhoomi. The play is directed by Vinay Kumar, who also adapted the play from Sara Joseph's Malayalam play titled Bhoomirakshasam. The theatre troop arrived from Auroville, and a brief glimpse at their repertoire reveals that they have always taken a keen interest in revisiting old Indian folktales and spinning them with bewildering modern twists. From Bali, Brhannalla, and Bheema to Ganpati - their plays have mastered the pastiche - bringing together the old and the new in entertaining ways. It is a loose adaptation of Bhoomirakshasam, a stalwart in the women's theatre movement of Kerala. For its form, the play draws from traditional art forms like therekoothu and yaskshagana to tell the story of violence against women.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Mahindra Kabira Festival Day 1 Celebrates The Magic of MusicPhotos: Mahindra Kabira Festival Day 1 Celebrates The Magic of Music
November 20, 2022

Set to run from 18th-20th November 2022, the Mahindra Kabira Festival opened its first day with an eclectic musical programme. The Festival featured a range of renowned artistes who performed various musical pieces and gave insightful talks based on the teachings of the 15th-century mystic saint and poet Kabir. Check out photos from Day 1 here.
Elsewhere Foundation Launched In Memory Of Missing Playwright Swadesh DeepakElsewhere Foundation Launched In Memory Of Missing Playwright Swadesh Deepak
November 15, 2022

Conceived in memory of Sangeet NatakÂ  award-winning playwright Swadesh Deepak (of 'Court Martial'Â  and 'Meine Mandu Nahin Dekha' fame), who has been missing since June 7, 2006 -- when he went for a morning walk and never returned -- the Elsewhere Foundation was today announced in his memory by art management expert Nagina Bains and the writer's son, Sukant Deepak.
Designer Rema Kumar Presents Her Latest Exclusive Collection in Chennai This MonthDesigner Rema Kumar Presents Her Latest Exclusive Collection in Chennai This Month
November 14, 2022

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Textile Tales by Rema KumarÂ explores the world of India's diverse and celebrated surface detail techniques on differentÂ batik, ajrakh, kalamkari, handblocks, pipli appliquÃ©,Â embroidery, doriwork, ariwork, zardosi, patti ka kaam, kantha, lambani embroidery.
Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022Photos: World University of Design Holds Annual Design and Cultural Festival CULT 2022
November 12, 2022

World University of DesignÂ presentedÂ Cult 2022Â â€“ the biggest everÂ International Culture & Design Festival on Thursday and Friday, November 10th and 11th, 2022,Â 11.00 am onwards at WUD Campus, Rajiv Gandhi Educational City, Sonepat. Check out the photos here.
Delhi Collage Of Art Presents 'Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World'Delhi Collage Of Art Presents 'Unleashing The Hidden Artists Of The World'
November 7, 2022

Delhi Collage of Art (DCA) bounces back in the post pandemic era with its 18th chapter of Collage Annual Carnival. Exhibition of over 300 artworks created by 105 participants will be on display at Galleries 1 to 4 & foyer Lalit Kala Akademi, Rabindra Bhawan, Ferozshah Road, New Delhi from November 6th to 12th, 2022 from 11am to 7pm.
share