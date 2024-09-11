Parwana Theatre's THE END Begins Next Week at Akshara Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mumbai-based Parwana Theatre's will begin performances of its latest production, "The End," on September 21.

The play explores the intricacies of love and romance through the lives of three couples at different stages of their journeys. Inspired by director Nikhita Singh's experiences and observations, the production is a powerful exploration of relationships at their final stages.

Over four months, the script was developed into three original pieces by three women playwrights—Nikhita Singh, Mitali Kalagi, and Sambita De. Then, the team spent another three months incorporating movement, music, poetry, and innovative stage design into it, to create a rich, multisensory experience.

The narrative revolves around three distinct couples: college sweethearts in their 20s, a live-in couple in their 30s, and a married couple in their 40s. Each couple grapples with the complexities of their fading relationships. The play adopts a unique lens to explore love and loss depicting the joy of wide-eyed youth and discovery, the mundane aspects of cohabitation, and the practical necessities that sustain loveless marriages.

Through the language of music and movement, "The End" brings forth the characters' fears, hopes, and dreams. The play provides a realistic portrayal of both the positive and negative aspects of love, prompting poignant questions about desire, control, and societal norms that shape our expectations of romantic relationships.

“We wanted to show the highs as well as lows of falling in love. In a way, the play becomes a meditation on why things end. Why do we leave? Especially as women.” said Nikhita Singh. “It's been a long and fulfilling process, and we're very proud of the fact that not only have we given shape to the story we set out to tell, but we've also managed to explore and experiment.”

Parwana Theatre, a collective dedicated to telling stories that reflect the realities of women, brings "The End" as a testament to this commitment. The play showcases women who own their bodies and desires, assert themselves, accept their flaws, and continue to dream.

"The End" premiered in Mumbai on March 22nd and has since performed 7+ shows in Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. Delhi audiences will be able to experience the play at Akshara Theatre and LTG Auditorium's The Next Act Festival on September 21st and 22nd, 2024.

