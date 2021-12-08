Oshodham Celebrates Osho's 90th Birthday On Saturday, December 11

Osho's sannyasins come together to commemorate the 90th birthday of Osho at Osho Dham 44, Jhatikra Road, Pandwala Khurd, Near Najafgarh, New Delhi on Saturday, December 11th, 2021. In a 4-days (December 9th to 12th, 2021) merriment, sannyasins will meditate & celebrate to feel the presence of their master.

Osho, the Enlightened Mystic of 21st century is revered by a diverse group of population in India and abroad. According to Osho, "When you cry and weep, when you are miserable, you are alone. When you celebrate, the whole existence participates with you. In celebration do we meet the ultimate, the eternal. Only in celebration do we go beyond the circle of birth and death."

The day is charted to start off with Osho's one hour unique meditation technique - the Dynamic Meditation followed by Osho's discourse in Hindi. Osho Lovers from all across the globe will be attending the event. Soulful music from the World of Osho created by musicians who had come to him would Inspire people to dance at 11.30am and at 4pm another round of a unique meditation technique called Kundalini will happen. Dressed as angels in white robes, the disciples will then become part of the highest point of celebration - Evening Satsang with Osho.

Osho's birthday celebration this time will be in the backdrop of opposition of sannyasins to the impending sale of Osho Ashram, Pune. This sale is being condemned by Osho lovers around the world. The Memorandum that was submitted by the sannyasins to Shri Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Union Minister of State on his visit to Osho Dham recently, will be discussed and reiterated.

On this day of utmost importance Swami Amit Saraswati from Osho Dham said, "Humanity has seen utter turbulence of the inner & outer with covid-19. The incessant flow of thoughts is troublesome, and meditation is the key. All are welcome to join us at Osho Dham to meditate & celebrate." He further added, "Turbulence in our ashram in Pune is a matter of great worry to all of us. Disciples are distraught at the news coming from Pune and would like the Central Government to make inquiry into the goings on there."

"Sitting silently is not the first but later step towards meditation", says Ma Naina of Osho Dham. She remarked, "We humans suppress tears, pain, fear and even laughter within. These emotions need to be catharted before sitting with closed eyes. Silence happens as a result of releasing all suppressed emotions. This birthday celebration of Osho could be a beginning for many who are seeking peace, joy and silence within. It will be days of cheer, joy, silence, great food, beautiful ambience and love at Osho Dham."

Osho has given a rebellious and provocative perspective to age old religious beliefs and biases. His talks include everything from longing of an individual for a meaningful life to the social and political unrest in the world today. He has opened the world of various meditation techniques to suit the needs of different people which also includes Active and passive techniques that work best for modern minds which find it difficult to sit in silence as the first step.