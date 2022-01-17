Osho Dham Celebrates The Osho Day This Week

Death comes to all of us and yet we live life as if we will never die: when death does come, most of us die unwillingly. Covid-19 has brought to the forefront fear of our own and our loved ones' death.

Osho, the enlightened mystic, has a completely different, refreshing take on death. He says, "Death is not something to be sad about - if it comes to a fulfilled life, if it comes to a life as a crescendo, its climax, it has a beauty of its own. I want my people to live totally, and to live intensely, to burn their life's torch from both ends together. If they can manage to live a total and intense life in each of their acts, their death will be something of a greater beauty than their life has ever been - because death is the highest peak, the last touch of the painter on the painting. That's why I have been saying that death should be celebrated just as life should be celebrated. Both are natural, both are gifts."

Osho Dham, a meditation center near New Delhi, has been celebrating year after year the day when Osho left his body on 19 January in 1990. This year too there will be a meditation camp from January 15th to 19th, 2022. Full days of meditations are planned along with the provision of accommodation and vegetarian food. Meditation & Celebration will crescendo on the last day, remembering a Master who changed the world's view of life and death.

Osho Dham is an open invitation to all. It is a peaceful, pristine space of greenery, rippling water and bird song where Osho's meditation techniques, both individual and in group formats, are practiced 365 days a year. It was founded by Swami Om Prakash Saraswati with the Blessings of Osho. It is about 15 kms from Dwarka south of Delhi and is easily accessible from the airport.

Seekers from all over the world have converged here to meditate in deep silence for many years so that a pulsing energy-field has built up to deepen meditation.

Just a few weeks before Osho left his body, he was asked what would happen to his work when he was gone. He said, "My trust in existence is absolute. If there is any truth in what I am saying, it will survive. The people who remain interested in my work will be simply carrying the torch, but not imposing anything on anyone".

They say everything that happens in our lives is for us and not to us. If you are dealing with the pain of losing a loved one or are anxious for the future or simply are not satisfied with the way your life is going, then meditation is the solution. The meditation techniques given by Osho are known to be a fast track to joy, peace and ultimate significance.