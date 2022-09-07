Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mahindra Kabira Festival 2022 Returns To The Ghats Of Varanasi

The event runs 18th-20th November 2022.

Sep. 07, 2022  

Mahindra Kabira Festival 2022 Returns To The Ghats Of Varanasi

The sixth edition of the Mahindra Kabira Festival is all set to take place on the historic ghats of Varanasi. Scheduled to run from 18th-20th November 2022, alongside the timeless Ganga, the festival will celebrate the 15th -century mystic-poet Kabir with a many-splendoured musical ode.

Presenting a rich two-day programme and an array of local cuisine, the festival offers an immersive experience inspired by Kabir's teachings including evocative music performances, curated talks, guided walks, boat-rides and more in a city older than time.

As always, this year too, the festival celebrates Kabir's philosophy and brings to music-lovers an unforgettable experience of listening to leading exponents of the Banaras gharana, folk traditions, Sufi, and the maestros of the dhrupad, sarod, sitar, and dastan-go - in a programme that captures India's cultural matrix.

Like each year, the festival presents unique collaborations between artistes, cultural organisations and Kabir stalwarts. This edition will feature an exemplary line-up of artistes and performers, including the first female Dastango, Fouzia Dastango, who will perform a Dastan-e-goi on Kabir's life; a Manganiyar bhajan singer from Jaisalmer, Bagga Khan; sarod maestro Pandit Vikash Maharaj from the Benares gharana along with his sons Prabhash Maharaj and Abhishek Maharaj; contemporary folk band The Tapi Project; virtuoso string duo Shubhendra & Saskia Rao; and the stellar folk band, The Raghu Dixit Project. This year, there will also be an abstract art project in association with Ojas Art Gallery, which will be curated by the gallery's director Anubhav Nath. The project will comprise literature discourses on art, artists and their works along with exemplary art displays.

The festival offers Customised Delegate Packages that are one-of-a-kind experiences. These meticulously planned one and two-day packages are an opportunity to live out the history of one of the world's oldest cities and get a sense of its character while coming close to understanding Kabir's essentially syncretic path of life.

Delegates are looked after regally in classic old-world hospitality: from the time they arrive till they leave. The attendance to certain events like Morning and Evening Music across the two days is free and open to all.

The detailed artiste line-up and programme will be announced soon. For more information please visit https://mahindrakabira.com/





