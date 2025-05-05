MANGALOTSAV Comes to Stein Auditorium This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Girija-Darshan Trust will present Mangalotsav, a commemorative concert on 8th May 2025 at 7:00 PM at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, celebrating the 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan Dr. Vidushi Girija Devi. This special evening brings together some of India’s finest classical musicians in a heartfelt tribute to one of the most revered figures in Hindustani Classical Music.

The concert aims to honour Girija Devi Ji’s extraordinary legacy and raise awareness about her unmatched contributions to Indian classical music. Known as ‘Appa Ji’ to her disciples and admirers, she was a custodian of the Banaras gharana and a pioneer in elevating thumri, dadra, and other semi-classical forms to global recognition. The evening’s performances are curated to reflect the depth and spirit of her music, especially for those who never had the chance to witness her live or learn from her directly.

The lineup features a Jugalbandi (Vocal & Flute) by Vidushi Sunanda Sharma and Pt. Rupak Kulkarni and Hindustani Vocal by Padma Bhushan Pt. Sajan Misra and Shri Swaransh Misra. Accompanying artists include Pt. Mithilesh Kumar Jha (Tabla), Pt. Sumit Mishra (Harmonium), Pt. Vinod Lele (Tabla), and Pt. Vinay Mishra (Harmonium).

Vidushi Sunanda Sharma, a foremost disciple of Girija Devi Ji and torchbearer of her musical tradition shared, "Appa Ji was not just my guru, she was my guiding force - musically and spiritually. Mangalotsav is more than a concert; it is my personal homage and a promise to carry forward her legacy with integrity and love."

Pt. Sajan Misra, doyenne of the Banaras gharana added, "Girija Devi Ji was the soul of Banaras music. She brought the beauty of semi-classical forms to the forefront and inspired generations. This concert is our way of saluting that brilliance."

Acclaimed flautist, Pt. Rupak Kulkarni said, "It is a rare honour to be part of a tribute to a legend like Girija Devi Ji. Her music had an emotional resonance that transcended technique .I hope the flute can echo even a fraction of that magic in this offering."

Shri Swaransh Misra, a rising vocalist and son of Pt. Sajan Misra, noted: "Even though I never met Appa Ji, her music shaped my understanding of emotion in performance. Through this tribute, we hope to pass on her essence to the next generation."

Mangalotsav is a collective expression of love, gratitude, and remembrance—an effort to keep alive the timeless voice and spirit of Girija Devi Ji in the hearts of rasikas and students alike.

