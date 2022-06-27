India Tourism Development Corporation in Collaboration With Ministry of Tourism Launches Tourism Awareness Programme

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, launched Tourism Awareness Programme (T.A.P) for taxi, cab, and coach drivers to offer behavioural & soft skill training. The programme has been launched under the 'Capacity Building for Service Provider' (CBSP) Scheme, and was officially launched by Dr. Sambit Patra, Chairman, ITDC), at the majestic Ashok Hotel, New Delhi in the presence of over 200 participants representing the transportation sector. On the occasion, Dr Patra also released the training manual, jointly with Sh. Piyush Tiwari, Director, Commercial & Marketing, and Sh. Harsh Bhutani, GM, Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management (AIHTM).

Speaking at the event, Dr. Sambit Patra, Chairman, ITDC said, "Over the last 2 years, the tourism industry has witnessed a tidal shift in its growth, and with the world gradually opening up, we need to take crucial steps towards redefining the Tourist services. With this program, we aim to enhance the learnings of 'saarthis' and to provide them with the right skill set to effectively and efficiently present themselves and service the tourists exploring Incredible India". Dr Patra applauded the Women Drivers and emphasized their importance in ensuring the comfort of foreign tourists arriving in our country.

Sharing his thought about the initiative, Mr. G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, IAS, MD, ITDC said, "As we strengthen our focus towards redefining the tourism segment, it is vital to recognize the efforts and contributions of important segment such as Drivers of Tourists' transport. With the initiation of the Tourism Awareness Program, necessary steps toward the growth and learning of this sector would be undertaken. Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management (AIH&TM); HRD Division of ITDC; is proud to be a part of this program."

The Tourism Awareness Program being conducted by the Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management (AIH&TM), ITDC has been curated post identifying the necessity of Soft Skill training of taxi/coach Drivers as they are the first interface for the tourists who arrive at the Airports, Railway stations etc. The training programme has been designed very professionally and is flexible in nature, keeping in mind the daily wage/earning pattern of the Drivers. Spread across 16 hours, it focuses on imparting knowledge about behavioural & soft skills, personal hygiene and grooming, basic acquaintance of foreign languages, first -aid administering etc. enabling the drivers to service the tourists.