Felicity Theatre Brings HUMARE RAM to Kamani Auditorium Next Week

Performancea run 25th January-28th January, 2024 at 3PM & 6:30 PM.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Utsav Educational and Cultural Society to Present Zofia Lichota in MAHABHUTAS - BETWEEN AI Photo 1 Utsav Educational and Cultural Society to Present Zofia Lichota in MAHABHUTAS - BETWEEN AIR AND EARTH

Felicity Theatre Brings HUMARE RAM to Kamani Auditorium Next Week

Felicity Theatre presents "Humare Ram," a theatrical extravaganza of epic proportions. Directed by Gaurav Bharrdwaj, this magnum opus showcases unprecedented scenes from the Ramayana, never before depicted on stage. Leading Bollywood luminary Ashutosh Rana portrays the iconic role of Ravan, acclaimed actor Rahull R Bhuchar as Lord Ram, Danish Akhtar as Lord Hanuman, Tarun Khanna as Lord SHIVA, Harleen Kaur Rekhi as Mata Seeta, and Karan Sharma as Surya Deva. This ensemble also features accomplished artists from the world of theatre. Humare Ram will premier on January 25th at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, and will run for seven shows, concluding on January 28th, 2024.


 

Elevating the auditory experience, playback maestros Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sonu Nigam contribute their voices to original compositions crafted exclusively for "Humare Ram." This grand theatrical experience promises extraordinary performances, powerful dialogues, soul-stirring music, vibrant choreography, exquisite costumes, and state-of-the-art lights and special effects.


 

The uniqueness of "Humare Ram" lies in its revelation of untold stories from the Ramayana. Starting from the perspective of Luv and Kush, the play explores their questioning of Lord Ram about their mother Sita. Through the lens of Lord Surya, "Humare Ram" takes the audience on a journey through the timeless tale of Lord Ram, Sita, and their eternal love, ordeals, trials, and triumphs.

This monumental production unfolds untold chapters of the Ramayana on stage, incorporating lights, background scores, LED backdrops, breathtaking aerial acts, and high-tech VFX magic. "Humare Ram" is not just entertainment; it's a cultural celebration, seamlessly blending history and culture to create an unforgettable experience.

Rahul Bhuchar, Producer and MD of Felicity Theatre, expresses, "Humare Ram" is meticulously crafted to bring a fresh perspective to the Ramayana narrative, which will appeal to the younger generation. Ashutosh Rana's emotive portrayal of Ravan, coupled with the musical prowess of iconic playback singers, promises a cultural pilgrimage, reigniting reverence for Lord Ram. Director Gaurav Bhardwaj, an ace ad filmmaker, adds a dynamic approach to this endeavor and audiences can be prepared to be mesmerized by this visual spectacle.”

Prepare to be spell bound with spectacular performances, grandiose lighting, enchanting LEDs, awe-inspiring aerial acts, and a troupe of over 50 dancers. More than mere entertainment, "Humare Ram" is a cultural celebration that aims to evoke emotions, enlighten minds, and instill pride in our rich heritage. Felicity Theatre's meticulous efforts transform the stage into a canvas where tradition and innovation seamlessly coalesce.




RELATED STORIES - India

1
Utsav Educational and Cultural Society to Present Zofia Lichota in MAHABHUTAS - BETWEEN AI Photo
Utsav Educational and Cultural Society to Present Zofia Lichota in MAHABHUTAS - BETWEEN AIR AND EARTH

Utsav Educational and Cultural Society presents Zofia Lichota from Poland in her Odissi Dance performance 'Mahabhutas – Between Air and Earth', an ode to her Guru.

2
OLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL Makes its Indian Premiere This Month Photo
OLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL Makes its Indian Premiere This Month

This January, the award-winning comedian Olga Koch brings her hit one-woman stand-up comedy show Prawn Cocktail to Mumbai and Bengaluru, for the first time. 

3
Ten Indian Artists Come Together to Save the Pashmina and its Heritage By Supporting Weave Photo
Ten Indian Artists Come Together to Save the Pashmina and its Heritage By Supporting Weavers and Karigars

'The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas' online exhibition brings together ten eminent Indian artists to support Pashmina weavers and Karigars. Join the celebration of Kashmiri craftsmanship and heritage on December 23rd, 2023.

4
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Photo
Review: MAMMA MIA! at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

It’s Christmas and Mumbai is lining up to watch the latest offering from Broadway at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre - MAMMA MIA! This musical promises to take us off our seats and right to Greece, where we witness a very British coterie discover love, friendship and family. 

More Hot Stories For You

Utsav Educational and Cultural Society to Present Zofia Lichota in MAHABHUTAS - BETWEEN AIR AND EARTHUtsav Educational and Cultural Society to Present Zofia Lichota in MAHABHUTAS - BETWEEN AIR AND EARTH
OLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL Makes its Indian Premiere This MonthOLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL Makes its Indian Premiere This Month
Ten Indian Artists Come Together to Save the Pashmina and its Heritage By Supporting Weavers and KarigarsTen Indian Artists Come Together to Save the Pashmina and its Heritage By Supporting Weavers and Karigars
Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023 Concludes With Grand Musical FinaleMahindra Kabira Festival 2023 Concludes With Grand Musical Finale

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

India SHOWS
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE in India MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE International (12/20-2/10)
Omninos Solutions in India Omninos Solutions
Omninos Solutions (3/26-3/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You