Bangalore Little Theatre Holds Virtual Auditions For MARY MARY

Bangalore Little Theatre will host virtual auditions for its upcoming production of Mary Mary.

A warm romantic comedy by Jean Kerr, this revival of a classic BLT theatre production will be directed by Bhaskar Gauribidanur and staged to commemorate the theatre's 60th year!

The first round of auditions will be done online, over Zoom. To register, visit https://bangalorelittletheatre.org/. The deadline for registration is June 15.

"For performing arts like theatre, it is difficult to do everything online. Characters will need to know how to enact and emote in each others presence," Bhaskar told Times of India. "We will be taking all precautions and will abide with the safety measures after the first round of auditions are over. Actors will be chosen based on two criteria - suitability and availability."

