BWW Review: HINDI PLAY DO RAHA Is An Adaptation of All My Sons that debuted in Broadway in NYC in 1947

Apr. 18, 2019  
BWW Review: HINDI PLAY DO RAHA Is An Adaptation of All My Sons that debuted in Broadway in NYC in 1947All My Sons is a famous play by Arthur Miller, which opened on Broadway in 1947. Several decades later the plays original storyline still finds resonance in countries and cultures across the globe.

One such adaptation is the Hindi play entitled Do Raha which made its first showcase in Mumbai last year and is back on stage this month. The play that was staged in Mumbai this week, is a story of emotions and nationalism. Directed by Inayatullah Kantroo the play revolves around Randhawas -- a family of army men. The men in uniform lead normal lives until an event begins upending things in their lives. The show also signifies another important factor -- that how greed can transform lives. The absymal depths of despair a single wrong decision can lead you into. The characters remain true to their roles and instill a sense of nationalism in the viewer too. The relationships shown on stage are another high point of the show. the show stars Mikhael Kantroo, Gunjan Saini, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Varun Tewari and Vijay Vikram Singh.

the story telling is fluid and the characters well etched. The play is gripping and guarantees that the audience remain riveted during the entire showing. The play is set in India during the 1990s and portrays the lives in the family of Major Lalit Randhawa.

Without giving the crux of the show, all we can add is that it is a good family watch. if you care about relationships and how greed and circumstances sometimes wreck havoc in people's lives, then this is a show that you can definitely list on your calendars when it shows next.

The two showings at Rangshala and St Andrews in Mumbai were well received and one could safely say that the show is bound to return



