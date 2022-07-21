Art Tree's 'Pravaah – A Journey' To Explore Water Through Various Arts Forms

Art Tree aims to preserve and promote the legacy of traditional Indian art and crafts the origins of which can be traced to prehistoric settlements in the 3rd millennium BCE. Titled Pravaah-A Journey, the show will be on during Shravan month of the Hindu Saka calendar, and will have 'Water' as its theme. The artworks will be on display from 17th - 21st August at the Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi from 11 am -7 pm.

The forthcoming attraction is another attempt at our continuing an unremitting journey towards achieving our overall motto of inclusiveness. Water being one of the most important aspects of life, will be the highlight of our exhibition. The distinguished artists displaying their rare works will be: Manisha Jha and Manoj Choudhary in Madhubani; Purna Chandra Moharana and Tanmay Mahapatra in Pattachitra; Prakash Joshi in Phad; Mohan Verma and Ashutosh Verma in Sanjhi; and Anil Wangad and Sarita Vanjara in Warli.

Announcing the art show, Pragatii Agarwal, Founder- Art Tree said, "One of the most vitalizing and life-preserving sources of life, water is the most precious natural resource and supports all human, plant and animal life. Manifesting itself in various forms, water from the seas and rivers remains a recurring theme in Indian mythological art and culture.' Pravaah- a Journey' is an endeavor to bring forth the various attributes of Water that the eclectic mix of artists will be bringing out in their works. We are very happy to have found a motley mix of artists belonging to different art forms who offer us extensive and varied creations from their oeuvre."

Water symbolizes purity and cleansing; and this is more apparent in historical, ancient and renaissance pieces of art. The depiction of water is universal in almost every form of art worldwide. In both literature and art, water is considered the universal symbol for change - it is forever flowing, and can take any course.

Pravaah too will emphasize and underline the dynamic energy that water signifies and epitomizes.

Widely acknowledged for its traditional art forms and crafts, Indian folk art has been handed down from one generation to the next without altering its cultural and traditional vibrancy. Each region is known for its own unique form of folk art and has its distinctive style. The Indian folk arts are very ethnic, simple, yet vibrant, and colourful to talk about the rich heritage of the land. Some of the most talked about Indian folk traditions have had cultural and religious influences on their way to modern times, and continue to generate immense curiosity and interest among the connoisseurs of the world of art. The five art forms that will be on display too have enjoyed tremendous patronage both in the domestic and international market. This exhibition is the perfect way to showcase their works together to encapsulate the spirit of theme on water. It will give visitors the chance to experience more of the rich practices that have stood the test of time and form our splendid heritage.