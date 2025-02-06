21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival Kicks Off This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It’s time for another magical journey! The 21st Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival is set to run from February 21st to March 2nd, 2025, at The India Habitat Centre. This festival promises a multicultural experience that is both thrilling and breathtaking, featuring a stellar lineup of world-class puppetry performances, live entertainment, and artistic brilliance.

With each new edition, the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival has curated a mesmerizing collection of performances, welcoming the most talented puppeteers and artists from across the globe. From India to Italy, Mexico to Turkey, Russia to Poland, and beyond, this festival celebrates the universal language of storytelling, bridging cultures through creativity and craftsmanship.

With an array of spellbinding performances, the festival promises to be an unmissable event for theatre enthusiasts, art lovers, and families alike. From intricate marionettes, to mesmerizing shadow puppets, each act will transport audiences to a world of imagination, tradition, and artistic brilliance.

Among the must-watch performances:

"Pay Attention to Those Two" (Italy, Feb 21) – A hilarious musical show featuring the mischievous duo, Giulio and Fabiola, who embark on a riotous adventure filled with gags and laughter. Performed by: Compagnia La Fabiola, Directed by: Nives Valsecchi & Giancarlo Casati.

"Volar Volar (To Fly)" (Mexico, Feb 22) – Follow the puppet Greta on a thought-provoking journey that highlights the power of observation and perseverance. Performed by: Lormiga Títeres, Directed by: Ailin Ruiz & Sarina Pedroza.

"Theatre in the Pocket" (Russia, Feb 23) – An interactive street theatre experience, featuring vibrant puppets, lively music, and unforgettable vignettes. Performed by: Magic Hat, Directed by: Maria Orlova.

"The Rock" (Turkey, Feb 25) – A modern twist on an inspirational tale, showcasing how a simple solution can overcome a seemingly insurmountable problem. Performed by: Uçaneller Kuklaevi (Flying Hands Puppet Theatre), Directed by: Theodora Popova Lazorova.

"Io, Pulcinella" (Italy, Feb 26) – A celebration of four centuries of Neapolitan culture featuring Italy’s beloved puppet, Pulcinella, in a lively musical performance. Performed by: Pantaleo Annese, Directed by: Pantaleo Annese.

"Sea of Possibilities" (Poland, Feb 27) – A mesmerizing non-verbal musical performance inspired by Kobi Yamada’s picture book ‘Maybe.’ Performed by: Fundacja Gra/nice, Directed by: Aga Blaszczak.

"Monkey & The Crocodile" (India, Feb 28) – A delightful adaptation of a timeless Indian folktale, brought to life with vibrant puppetry and music. Performed by: Puppet Studio India, Directed by: Manish Ram Sachdeva.

"Jukebox" (Italy, March 1) – A high-energy cabaret-style show, featuring surreal characters, puppetry, and audience interaction. Performed by: Trukitrek Theatre, Directed by: Lu Pulici.

“Life (Vida)” (Spain, March 2) - The intimate performance imparts a metaphor of humanity, conveying to us that one should always move forward in life, as there is no chance to return to the past. Performed by: Compañía Javier Aranda Teatro Y Títeres, Directed by: Javier Aranda

“At this very amphitheatre at India Habitat centre in Delhi, we have brought the world to you. The only puppet festival in India of its kind, Ishar has brought unique modern and traditional puppet theatres from the Americas, the European continent, Africa, the Middle East, Russia, South East Asia, and many more. The unique family festival brings together young and old, to laugh, cry, and look at the world through the lens of the other. It’s time for another magical journey! Welcome to the 21st edition of the Ishara International Puppet Theatre Festival, which offers you a multicultural experience that is both exciting and breath-taking. Once again, the festival has curated, for the entire family, a line-up of fabulous shows, breath-taking performances, and live entertainment like never before.” said Dadi D. Pudumjee, Festival Director and Founder of The Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust.

“Since its inception in 2001, the festival has been a beacon for puppetry arts, bringing global puppeteers together to share their narratives, traditions, and craft. The event not only celebrates this ancient art form, but also fosters cross-cultural understanding, and artistic appreciation”, said Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, and Producer of the Festival.

Over the years, the festival has provided a stage for over one hundred puppeteers, artists, and performers from around the globe, attracting thousands of visitors annually. Audiences can experience everything from traditional hand puppets and marionettes, to cutting-edge digital and shadow puppetry, all woven into compelling storytelling. This year’s lineup will once again push artistic boundaries and offer something unique for audiences of all ages.

The festival, produced by Teamwork Arts, and supported by the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, is held at the prestigious India Habitat Centre, ensuring an immersive and vibrant setting for this cultural spectacle. Mark your calendars! Join us for an unforgettable journey into the world of puppetry, and witness a breathtaking convergence of storytelling, skill, and creativity.

