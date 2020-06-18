Theater-Makers in Hungary Discuss the Struggles Brought on by the Pandemic

CGTN has reported on the ways in which theater in general, and the creatives that make up the industry, have been effected by the health crisis and their thoughts as the country prepares to reopen.

Theater-maker Anna Lengel shared thoughts on the financial struggles that the pandemic has caused:

"There are very few aids available during the corona crisis, for the performing arts sector,"

Museums, theaters and cinemas are now allowed to reopen, but theater companies, on summer break, are aiming to reopen in October.

Actor Mate Borsi-Balogh shared, " If we can really start working again from October, then I look forward to it very much. I want to work again,"

He continued to say:

"However, I'm not so sure that this whole thing will really restart in October - it's hard to imagine people willing to sit in the audience at an inch distance from each other."

