Budapest Festival Orchestra Keeps the Music Playing With Concerts in Apartment Courtyards

According to CGTN, the Budapest Festival Orchestra has split into small groups and headed around the city throughout the month of June to perform in the courtyards of apartment blocks around Budapest.

The musicians have been performing two evenings per week for the past month, doing four performances per night for 15 minutes each.

Residents are able to step out on to their terraces or watch from an Open Window.

"We missed the audience so much," said violinist Emese Gulyas. "It's nice to play online concerts but the feeling is different when we see the faces and we have the applause and we feel that they are open-hearted."

While the musicians do not ask for any payment, outside of smiles and applause, many have thanked them with fresh fruit, homemade baking, and chocolates.

Read more on CGTN.

Related Articles Shows View More Hungary Stories

More Hot Stories For You