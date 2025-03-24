Video: First Look at WAITRESS at THEATRE UNDER THE STARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Waitress at Theatre Under the Stars! Don’t miss your chance to enjoy Broadway magic in Houston. Reserve your tickets today at Theatre Under The Stars! Waitress is the smash hit musical loved by many, and we have a brand-new production just for you.

This heartwarming musical tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, a baker and waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband, Earl. After Jenna unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she begins an affair with her doctor, Dr. James (Jim) Pomatter. Looking for ways out of her troubles, she sees a pie baking contest and its grand prize as her chance.

Featuring music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and book by Jessie Nelson, the musical is based on the 2007 film of the same name, written and directed by Adrienne Shelly. Perfect for a night out with friends or family, this feel-good musical is a must-see for all theater lovers.

Comments