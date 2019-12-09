VIDEO: First Look at ELF at Theatre Under the Stars

Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) presents Elf - The Musical.

Leading off the cast are Quinn VanAntwerp as "Buddy," Michael Halling as "Walter," Raven Justine Troup as "Jovie," and Julia Krohn as "Emily Hobbs." Joining them are Steven Bogard as "Santa," Simone Gundy as "Deb," Brian Mathis as "Mr. Greenway," LaBraska Washington as "Macy's Manager," Carlos Garza as "Michael Hobbs," and Sam Morales as "Michael Hobbs" at certain performances."

Rounding out the cast in the Ensemble are: Mackenzie Bell, Courtney Chilton, Trey Harrington, Logan Keslar, Jacob Major, Regina Morgan, Christopher Scurlock, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Christopher Tipps, and Kristin Warren. Additionally the cast will include 27 students from the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and The River.

Get a first look at the show in the video below!

As previously mentioned, Elf, is directed and choreographed by Dan Knechtges. He is joined by Music Director Stephen W. Jones; Matthew Smucker, Scenic Designer; Colleen Grady, Costume Designer; Yael Yubetzky, Lighting Designer; Andrew Harper, Sound Designer; and Kelley Jordan, Hair & Makeup Designer. Casting for Elf is provided by Associate Artistic Director, Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.





