Tickets to Alley Theatre's THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD Now on Sale

The Summer Chills production of Agatha Christieâ€™sÂ The Murder of Roger AckroydÂ runsÂ July 21 â€“ August 27, 2023Â in the Hubbard Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatreâ€™sÂ 77thÂ season kick-off production â€“Â Agatha Christieâ€™sÂ The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, adapted for the stage and directed byÂ Mark ShanahanÂ is now on sale. The Summer Chills production of Agatha Christieâ€™sÂ The Murder of Roger AckroydÂ runsÂ July 21 â€“ August 27, 2023Â in the Hubbard Theatre.

One of Agatha Christieâ€™s best-known novels and voted the best crime novel ever by the British Crime Writersâ€™ Association is turned into this murderous mystery for the stage. This twisty whodunit features extraordinary characters who holds secrets about blackmail and murder that only the detective Hercule Poirot can solve in the all-new adaptation.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS:Â 

Tickets toÂ the Summer Chills production of Agatha Christieâ€™sÂ The Murder of Roger AckroydÂ are now on sale and start at $27. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of Americaâ€™s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline â€“ actors, directors, designers, composer, playwrights â€“ who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.




