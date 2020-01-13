Third Annual WOMEN ROCK Concert To Benefit Women-Centric Theatre Company Mildred's Umbrella 

Returning for the third year in a row, Mildred's Umbrella (MU) is teaming up with Rudyard's British Pub and The Houston Press for 'Women Rock,' a fundraiser benefiting the theater company's 2020-2021 season. The benefit concert will feature local female-fronted bands and solo artists, a silent auction, and food and drink for purchase from Rudyard's new menu.

"The concert has become an expected annual event, and our musician pals are excited to collaborate with us again. We are thrilled to present this to you every year",says Artistic Director, Jennifer Decker. "Our silent auction will include a Theater Basket worth over $600, a Houston Museum basket, a Day of the Dead and Voodoo package, and many other fun and fantastic treats."

Returning for the 2020 concert are: Mydolls, Lazer Kittenz, Alli Villines, and Quinn the Brain,and new this year are Julia Marie, Branagan, ACIDPUSSY and Houston's A.S.S! The music ranges from acoustic folk singers to an accordions to punk rock,.. and the bands are all headed up by women ranging from 12 year old newbies to veterans of the Houston music scene.

The funds raised from the evening will support MU's theatrical productions and reading series, which promote both emerging and recognized women playwrights and directors from all over the world.

The Third Annual "Women Rock" benefit concert will be held at Rudyard's British Pub on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Doors open at 6:00pm and concert will start at 6:30pm. Tickets are available in advance for $20. Presale tickets are available online at www.mildredsumbrella.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call 832-463-0409 or email info@mildredsumbrella.com.





