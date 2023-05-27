The Company OnStage to Present 2023 Summer Gala in July

The event will be held Saturday, July 22.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo 3 HIS STORY's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater Photo 4 Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater

Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater

Review: THE BEST OF EVERYTHING Lives Up To Its Title At Main Street Theater

On Saturday, July 22, Company OnStage will be hosting their annual Summer Fundraising event at the Bellaire Civic Center at 7008 S Rice Ave from 7 - 10 pm.

This year's event features a variety show from Company OnStage performers, food from local restaurants and wines from Texas Wineries. There will also be a silent auction and paddles up donation drive.

All money raised will support the programs and productions of The Company OnStage.




RELATED STORIES - Houston

Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present CLUE in June Photo
Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present CLUE in June

Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions will present CLUE for 8 Performances from June 22nd -July 2nd (8pm & 3pm).

Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season Photo
Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season

Alley Theatre announces a change in its upcoming season lineup. Alley Theatre has decided to postpone the production of Ella, and in its place, present the renowned theatrical masterpiece, Dial M for Murder.

Classical Theatre Companys 2023-24 Season Highlights A Pair Of Notable Female Roles  Photo
Classical Theatre Company's 2023-24 Season Highlights A Pair Of Notable Female Roles 

A 2016 winner of the prestigious National Theatre Company Grant Award by the American  Theatre Wing, Classical Theatre Company has announced the lineup for its  2023-2024 16th Mainstage Season. As the only professional theatre company in the State of  Texas that solely produces classical drama on a year-round basis, CTC only produces plays  that are 100 or more years old. 

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Seasons of Love And More From RENT At Theatre Under The Stars Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Seasons of Love' And More From RENT At Theatre Under The Stars

Get a first look at Theatre Under The Stars' (TUTS) brand-new original staging of Jonathan Larson's iconic Bohemian musical, RENT! Check out first look video of the songs, 'Seasons of Love' and 'Take Me Or Leave Me' below!


More Hot Stories For You

Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present CLUE in JuneLone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions to Present CLUE in June
Alley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming SeasonAlley Theatre Announces Production Switch For Upcoming Season
Classical Theatre Company's 2023-24 Season Highlights A Pair Of Notable Female Roles Classical Theatre Company's 2023-24 Season Highlights A Pair Of Notable Female Roles 
Dirt Dogs Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season LineupDirt Dogs Theatre Reveals 2023-24 Season Lineup

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe Video VIDEO: Get A First Look at RENT at Theatre Under The Stars, Directed by Ty Defoe
Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO' Video
Two-Time Nominee Jordan E. Cooper Put His Soul Into AIN'T NO MO'
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video
PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
View all Videos

Houston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A CHORUS LINE
Deluxe Theatre (5/19-5/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Secret in the Wings
Creative Movement Practices (7/07-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Crighton Theatre (8/11-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Maroon's Guide to Time and Space
The Catastrophic Theatre (5/26-6/17)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bluey's Big Play
Brown Theater, Wortham Center (7/29-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain’t Too Proud
The Hobby Center (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alley All New Festival
Alley Theatre (6/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Houston Symphony presents Music of Queen
The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (7/07-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Best Little house in Texas
Playhouse 1960 (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Having Been Breathed Out
Asia Society Texas Center (6/09-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You