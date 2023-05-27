The Company OnStage to Present 2023 Summer Gala in July

The event will be held Saturday, July 22.
On Saturday, July 22, Company OnStage will be hosting their annual Summer Fundraising event at the Bellaire Civic Center at 7008 S Rice Ave from 7 - 10 pm.
This year's event features a variety show from Company OnStage performers, food from local restaurants and wines from Texas Wineries. There will also be a silent auction and paddles up donation drive.
All money raised will support the programs and productions of The Company OnStage.
