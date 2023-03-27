Texas Premiere of 1776 is Coming to Theatre Under The Stars in July

Individual tickets for the Texas premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour of 1776 at Theatre Under The Stars are now on sale. Tickets are available at the TUTS Box Office at 800 Bagby St., Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., by phone at 713-558-8887 or by visiting TUTS.com.

This production was developed and premiered by the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University before playing on Broadway with Roundabout Theatre Company at the American Airlines Theater. The national tour of 1776 will make limited engagement stops at major cities across North America including its premiere in Houston.

"As Houston's home for musical theatre, we are excited to be the only theatre in Texas that gets to share this vibrant, bold, world-class musical with our audiences," said Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director.

The 1776 company includes Shelby Acosta (she/her) as 'Sec. Charles Thomson,' Gisela Adisa (she/her) as 'John Adams,' Nancy Anderson (she/her) as 'Thomas Jefferson,' Tiffani Barbour (she/her) as 'Andrew McNair,' Dawn Cantwell (she/her) as 'Col. Thomas McKean,' Julie Cardia (she/her) as 'Stephen Hopkins,' Amanda Dayhoff (she/her) as a Standby, Sara Gallo (she/her) as a Standby, Joanna Glushak (she/her) as 'John Dickinson,' Anissa Marie Griego (she/her) as 'Roger Sherman,' Kassandra Haddock (she/her) as 'Edward Rutledge,' Shawna Hamic (she/her) as 'Richard Henry Lee,' Lisa Karlin (she/her) as a Standby, Connor Lyon (she/her) as 'Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall,' Liz Mikel (she/her) as 'Benjamin Franklin,' Oneika Phillips (she/her) as 'John Hancock,' Lulu Picart (she/her) as 'Samuel Chase,' Kayla Saunders (she/her) as a Standby, Ariella Serur (she/they) as 'Judge James Wilson,' Brooke Simpson (she/her) as 'the Courier,' Sav Souza (they/them) as 'Dr. Josiah Bartlett,' Lillie Eliza Thomas (she/her) as a Standby, Tieisha Thomas (she/her) as 'Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon,' Jill Marie Vallery (she/her) as 'Caesar Rodney,' Gwynne Wood (she/they) as 'George Read,' and Candice Marie Woods (they/them) as 'Joseph Hewes.'

1776 features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone. It is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards. Tony Award-winning director Diane Paulus (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Pippin) and MTV Music Video Award-winning choreographer Jeffrey L. Page (Beyoncé's "Run the World (Girls)" video, Memphis in Tokyo; Violet starring Sutton Foster at Roundabout Theatre Company) direct the production.

The 1776 design team includes Tony Award-winning Scenic Designer Scott Pask (Waitress, Finding Neverland, Pippin); Tony Award-nominated Costume Designer Emilio Sosa (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess); Lighting Designer Jennifer Schriever (In the Body of the World at A.R.T./New York City Center; Fingersmith at A.R.T.); Tony Award-nominated Sound Designer Jonathan Deans (Jagged Little Pill, Waitress, Finding Neverland at A.R.T./Broadway; Pippin on Broadway) and Drama Desk Award-nominated Projection Designer David Bengali (We Live in Cairo at A.R.T., Associate Designer of Witness Uganda at A.R.T./Invisible Thread at Second Stage).

The 1776 music team is comprised of Music Supervisor/Music Director Ryan Cantwell (Pippin); Original Music Supervisor David Chase (Finding Neverland); Tony Award nominated Orchestrator John Clancy (Fun Home; Mean Girls); Vocal Designer AnnMarie Milazzo (Finding Neverland). Casting is by Stewart/Whitley. The Associate Director is Brisa Arelis Muñoz and the Associate Choreographer is Courtney Ross.

The 1776 tour stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Genevieve Kersh with Stage Manager Chris Zaccardi and Assistant Stage Manager Sage Lumsden. The company management team is led by Company Manager Katie Cortez with Safety Assistant Company Manager Ryan Buchholz.