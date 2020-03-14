Techland Houston Opens New Theatrical Costume Store In Houston

TECHLAND HOUSTON, which has supported and anchored Houston's theaters for two decades, announces the launch of its most exciting endeavor: CostumeWorx, in the heart of Houston's Arts and Theater District. Boasting a full staff of designers, seamstresses, and makeup artists, CostumeWorx offers thousands of theatrical costumes ready to be fitted or custom-built.

With its sprawling theatrical showroom, CostumeWorx adorns the floor-to-ceiling walls with stage makeup, wigs, hats, jewelry, and never-ending racks of every costume imaginable. Customers are transcended into a different time by the surrounding 14-foot-tall vignettes - each made to look like scenes from My Fair Lady, Guys and Dolls, Mary Poppins and more.

Serving professional, educational, and community theaters alike, CostumeWorx outfits entire plays and musicals nationwide. From the period-accurate costumes to simple accessories, each is hand-sewn to make sure every detail is correct. Day in and day out, the staff helps customers find just the right costumes for galas, special events, Renaissance festivals, Halloween or even a fantasy show.

Eric Campbell, General Manager of CostumeWorx and Techland Houston, commented, "We are excited to launch the CostumeWorx brand and to re-open a full-service costume house for our local patrons as well as a national audience. We look forward to exceeding our customers' expectations by building high-end theatrical costumes which earn us a reputation for excellence in our industry. We are dedicated to taking the company and its product to the next level of quality and service in Texas and throughout the country."

CostumeWorx is located at 2420 Center Street, Houston, Texas 77007, a block north of Washington Avenue, between Studemont and Sawyer Streets. CostumeWorx is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. M-F and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. a??www.costumeworx.com





