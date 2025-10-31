THE PIGEON GETS A BIGTIME HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA! Comes to Main Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Main Street Theater is part of the rolling World Premiere of Mo Willems’ newest musical, The Pigeon Gets A Bigtime Holiday Extravaganza!

Main Street Theater (MST) is part of a small group of theaters who commissioned a new musical from the much-adored author Mo Willems. MST, Seattle Children’s Theatre, Dallas Children’s Theatre, The Coterie Theatre, First Stage, The Rose Theater, and Children’s Theater of Madison are working directly with Mr. Willems on this new work.

Willems has previously adapted his hugely popular and award-winning book Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus into a musical of the same name, which MST has produced along with Willems’ Elephant & Piggie’s “We Are in a Play!”, based on his beloved Elephant and Piggie series Main Street’s production kicks off the rolling world premiere of The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! in November. “To be working with Mr. Willems as well as our colleagues across the country to create a new piece of theater that we believe will bring joy to so many children and families is deeply rewarding,” said Vivienne M. St. John, MST Theater for Youth Artistic Director.

The Pigeon Gets A Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! performances are at MST’s MATCH location, 3400 Main St., Houston, TX 77002 on SUNDAYS, Nov. 16, 23, & Dec. 21 at 12:30pm & 3:30pm; Monday – Wednesday, Nov. 24 – 26, and FRIDAY, Nov 28 at 10:30am & 1:30pm; SATURDAYS, Nov. 29, December 6, 13, 20 at 10:30am & 1:30pmTicket Prices: $24 - $38.