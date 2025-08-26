THE BODY SNATCHER World Premiere to be Presented at Alley Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alley Theatre has revealed the cast of The Body Snatcher. Alley Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner directs Katie Forgette’s spine-tingling love story, inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s Victorian Gothic classic. This haunting love story celebrates Resident Acting Company Member David Rainey’s 25th season at the Alley.

Forgette, known for adventurous and character-driven works, shared her insights on the production, “I've always been intrigued by the world that Robert Louis Stevenson created in The Body Snatcher. Resurrecting. The hunt for bodies to keep up with the advances of late 19th century medicine. I wanted to retain the ambiance and history of Stevenson’s short story, but insert a plot that would include one of the most heartbreaking and indestructible of human compulsions--the compulsion of a parent to save their child's life.”

The cast of The Body Snatcher includes Resident Acting Company Member David Rainey as Dr. Robert Noakes, joined by Rolando Chusan as Dr. John Brook, Brandon Hearnsberger (Dial M for Murder, Sherlock Holmes and the Case of The Jersey Lily) as Fettes, Carolyn Johnson as Mrs. Keene, Sophia Marcelle as A Young Girl and Alyssa Marek (2023 Alley All New Festival) as Elizabeth Noakes.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Yu Shibagaki, Costume Designer Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Lighting Designer Pablo Santiago, Sound Designer Matt Starritt, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Kristen Larson, and Assistant Stage Manager Meagan Rachelle Smallwood.

The Body Snatcher runs alongside the 2025 Alley All New Festival. The Festival features four new play readings from some of the most exciting voices in contemporary theatre. Since its inception in 2016, Alley All New Festival has become an incubator for American theatre, as 30 of 42 plays represented have gone on to world premiere productions. The 2025 Alley All New Festival runs October 24 – October 26, 2025.