SPAMILTON Comes to the Hobby Center

The Hobby Center Foundation will present the Texas premiere of the North American tour of the hit musical comedy Spamilton: An American Parody at the Hobby Center's Zilkha Hall, from May 28 to June 9. Tickets are on sale now.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of seven, Spamilton: An American Parody is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, Spamilton: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in Houston.

Marilyn Stasio of Variety mused, "Hip-hop, Broadway showtunes, Viennese waltzes - is there anything this guy can't write? No, not Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Gerard Alessandrini, whose ingenious parody Spamilton simultaneously salutes and sends up Miranda and his signature musical." Ben Brantley of The New York Times said, "This smart, silly, and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology, and gossip, Gerard Alessandrini."

ABOUT THE CREATOR:

Gerard Alessandrini (Creator, Writer, Director) Spamilton: (Creator/ Writer/Director): New York, London, Chicago, Los Angeles, National Tour. Forbidden Broadway (creator/ writer/director): 25 editions all over the world. Also Forbidden Hollywood (writer/director), Madame X: The Musical (NYMF) (co-writer/director), The Nutcracker & I (lyrics), Maury Yeston's review Anything Can Happen in New York. Television: special material for Carol Burnett, Angela Lansbury and Bob Hope. Film: Aladdin, Pocahontas (vocals). Recordings: 12 Forbidden Broadway cast albums, Forbidden Hollywood & Spamilton cast albums. Special Lyrics: Barbra Streisand Duets 2. Awards: Drama League Lifetime Achievement Award, Obie Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, 7 Drama Desk (2 Best Lyrics, 2 Special Achievement, 3 Best Musical Revue), and a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre. Special thanks to husband Glenn Bassett for contributing his many talents to Spamilton.

The creative team also includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Morgan Large (Set Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Michael Gilliam (Lighting Design), Fred Barton (Music Supervision), Michael Cassara, CSA (Casting) and Curtis Reynolds (Music Direction).

The North American tour of Spamilton: An American Parody is produced by Spamiltour LLC. Spamilton was originally produced at The Triad Theater in New York City by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini and Christine Pedi.

Tickets start at $41 and can be purchased:

Online at www.thehobbycenter.org

By phone: 713-315-2525 (option 4)

In person at the Hobby Center Box Office: M-F 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sat & Sun 11 a.m.-4 p.m.





