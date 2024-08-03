Review: THE COLOR PURPLE at The Garden Theatre and Sankofa Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Normally, if you call something “community theater,” people flinch as if you have cast an aspersion at them. And certainly THE GARDEN THEATRE is not truly or firmly in that “community theater” category, as they run much more like a professional company out of the MATCH facility. Their shows are top-notch and ambitious, usually populated with some of the best local talent in Houston. And yet, THE COLOR PURPLE feels like an entire community coming together and showing us how talented they are. A huge ensemble of some of the best singers, dancers, and actors that Houston offers are giving everything they have for one weekend only, and it’s one show that should not be missed. This is dazzling work, and the larger professional companies such as TUTS, the Alley, and The Broadway Series should take note. When you’ve got heart, you’ve got it all. This is Houston showing off how one of the most diverse cities in the country does it. It’s big, it’s sung at top volume, and the joy is infectious. The musical itself is about coming to terms with loving yourself, but this production is about loving theater.

Alric Davis and Logan Vaden combined the power of their respective companies (The Garden Theatre and the Sankofa Collective) and co-directed this passion project using only local H-Town talent. April Wheat performs as Celie, and it is as if Whoopi Goldberg and Fantasia Barrino merged into one woman. She performs the heck out of the role, giving Celie all the gentle acting nuances you would expect and also blowing the roof off the MATCH when she gets her big solo number. She is matched in performance by Aria Hope inhabiting Shug, Nicole Gee channeling Sophia, and Pharoaoh Mouton reinventing Mister. Bralyn Medlock as Harpo is also a comedic genius, as are the trio of church ladies who include Ambi Anuh-Ndumu, Rita Hughes, and Destiny Webb. This ensemble is filled with ringers, and number after number, scene after scene, they all go for it. They swing for the fences and hit it out of the park each time. And yes, I am a theatre critic who just used a sports reference for a musical! It’s that good. The show still addresses some of the toughest topics - sexual violence, abuse, racism, and having to find your worth. It still packs all those punches, and they deliver it unflinchingly. But underneath it all is the joy… always the love.

Now, I am not saying THE COLOR PURPLE is perfect. Certainly, there was a mic problem that lasted maybe a second, the musical itself feels a bit long-winded to get to the final stretch, and it has budget constraints, but I can honestly say I was dazzled by everyone on the stage. You would look around the room, and every chorus member was wholly engaged; they were giving it their all, which just elevated everything above any issues. Whatever you can say, they just did the thing. The audience was cheering, crying, and interacting with them every step of the way. They knew how to deliver what the show was trying to say, and you could feel their power in the telling.

The actors weren’t alone in their prowess, though. Khalil Cabble’s choreography was deceptively simple, often looking like natural moves coming from the performers. But then you would catch an inventive combination or a swift move, and you realized how he made it possible for this group to look their best. Music director John-Alan Gourdine designed vocal levels to make sure the show had peaks, valleys, and a natural rhythm that felt effortless. Nicholas White’s designs were simple yet effective in creating the world, and it was all lit inventively by him as well. The direction from Alric and Logan is lively. The show moves at a nice clip, and they use the entire big stage at the MATCH. They allow THE COLOR PURPLE to breathe and live, and you can sense their deft hands guiding it along.

THE COLOR PURPLE has had an amazing life as a heartbreaking book, a cinematic Spielberg masterpiece, and now this musical that actually pulls out some new themes to look at. It offers a unique chance for performers to celebrate a gospel church feel and for companies to bravely showcase life as a beautiful struggle. The central idea is that being here is more than enough; love and God are always on your side. Occasionally, you see a show that renews your faith in what the arts do, like seeing the color purple in a field. It’s a show that reminds you why people love musicals. THE COLOR PURPLE from The Garden Theatre and the Sankofa Collective is just such a thing. It has heart, soul, and some of the best local talent you will ever see. This one is not to be missed if you get a chance. It has the spirit!

THE COLOR PURPLE only runs at the MATCH for one weekend, August 2nd through the 4th. There are matinees and evening performances all weekend. It’s worth the last-minute decision to go. You will never see a company so happy to be doing what they do.

