Review: SHUCKED THE MUSICAL at Hobby Center For The Performing Arts

Cast of the National Tour of Shuck the Musical

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Shucked is a laugh-out-loud, toe-tapping triumph that plants itself firmly in your heart. This wildly original musical weaves together gut-busting humor, heartfelt storytelling, and unforgettable songs to create a truly one-of-a-kind theater experience. From the opening number to the final curtain, Shucked is a rollicking celebration of small-town charm and big-hearted dreams. The book, written with razor-sharp wit, delivers punchline after punchline while still packing an emotional punch. Each character feels vibrant and relatable, their quirks and struggles bringing the story of Cobb County to vivid life.

Cast of the National Tour of Shuck the Musical

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Shucked is a hilariously quirky Broadway musical set in the small rural town of Cobb County, where corn is life and tradition runs deep. When the town’s crops mysteriously begin to fail, Maizy (played by a wonderful Danielle Wade) ventures to the big city to find help. She crosses paths with Gordy (played by the charismatic Quinn VanAntwerp), a smooth-talking con artist, whose schemes threaten to unravel the community. All told by Storyteller 1 and 2 (played expertly by Tyler Joseph Ellis and Maya Lagerstam), who describe the story in a pun-filled bliss. Filled with outrageous humor, heartfelt moments, and a toe-tapping country-inspired score, Shucked is a story about love, resilience, and the power of community—wrapped in layers of witty wordplay and unexpected twists.

Cast of the National Tour of Shuck the Musical

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

The score of Shucked is nothing short of brilliant—a dynamic blend of Broadway energy and country flair that takes the musical to the next level. Written by the powerhouse duo of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, the music weaves through the story like a golden thread, amplifying the humor, emotion, and charm of the show. It’s a rare treat to find a score that not only complements the plot but also feels like a star in its own right.

Cast of the National Tour of Shuck the Musical

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

But where Shucked truly shines is in its comedic songs. “Corn” is a showstopper, with its playful wordplay and toe-tapping rhythm, while “Holy Shit” had the audience roaring with laughter as the narrators delivered rapid-fire puns and clever commentary. The real stunner song is “Independently Owned” which literally did stop the show as audience members were taking minutes to cheer on the magnanimous Miki Abraham.

Cast of the National Tour of Shuck the Musical

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

The book of Shucked, written by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, is a comedic tour de force that anchors the musical with sharp wit, playful wordplay, and a heartfelt narrative. Horn’s writing masterfully balances over-the-top humor with genuine emotional depth, creating a story that is as laugh-out-loud funny as it is surprisingly touching.

Danielle Wade as Maizy and Miki Abraham as Lulu in The North American Tour of SHUCKED

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

The humor is a standout feature, with jokes landing at a rapid pace and often delivered with a self-aware, meta edge. Horn leans into the absurdity of the show’s premise—a town where corn is life and its mysterious blight is treated like an existential crisis—but he does so in a way that never feels dismissive of the characters or their struggles. The Narrators, serving as comedic guides, are particularly brilliant, offering running commentary that breaks the fourth wall while adding layers to the storytelling.

Jake Odmark as Beau and Mike Nappi as Peanut in The North American Tour of SHUCKED

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

The cast’s chemistry is palpable, ensuring that the heartfelt moments land just as strongly as the comedic ones. Their commitment to the material and their characters’ sincerity make Shucked a deeply engaging and joyful experience. It’s clear that this ensemble not only understands the humor of the show but also the importance of its themes, delivering performances that stick with you long after the curtain falls.

Quinn VanAntwerp as Gordy and Miki Abraham as Lulu in The North American Tour of SHUCKED

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

In short, Shucked is a must-see. It’s a show that dares to be outrageously funny and unabashedly sincere, striking the perfect balance between humor and heart. Whether you’re a Broadway aficionado or just looking for a night of pure entertainment, Shucked is guaranteed to leave you laughing, cheering, and maybe even craving a cob or two.

Maya Lagerstam as Storyteller 1 and Tyler Joseph Ellis as Storyteller 2 in The North American Tour of SHUCKED

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman





