Review: KINKY BOOTS Struts Its Stuff and Dazzles Audiences at The Deluxe Theatre!
Only running through October 30th- don't miss out on this grand production of glam and fun!
If you are looking for a fun night out this weekend, KINKY BOOTS is the show for you! Moore Vision Entertainment is currently performing KINKY BOOTS at the Deluxe Theatre only until October 30th, and it is no wonder that this musical won a Tony Award for Best Musical in 2013. With catchy music created by Cyndi Lauper, flashy costumes, amazing dance moves, and an important, feel-good story, this musical is not one to miss. Through the show's entertaining numbers, audience members are reminded that we should accept every aspect of ourselves and others. It is truly in our differences that we find beauty.
Based on the movie of the same name and inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS follows the story of a young man named Charlie Price who inherits his father's shoe factory, Price and Sons. Charlie soon figures out that he has to revitalize it in order to save the store's legacy and its workers. To do so, he looks for a "niche market" to cater to, and he forms an unlikely partnership with drag queen Lola in order to produce high-heeled boots for male performers. In the process of working together, Charlie and Lola learn that they are actually more alike than they had ever imagined, reminding us that we are all more alike than we are different. However, can Charlie successfully take care of his new fiancée, save his father's business, and maintain his friendships with the other factory workers as well as Lola? Well, you will just have to see for yourself!
Many actors stuck out to me during this production. James Hamrick, who plays Charlie Price, has a very engaging personality as well as a wonderfully trained voice; he is an amazing fit for the leading man position. Bralyn Medlock also is perfect for his role of Lola/Simon. When he is onstage, you cannot keep your eyes off of him. With just subtle line deliveries and quick winks, he caused the audience to fall into laughter again and again.
Many supporting roles also elevated this production. Brian DiIorio as Don, the "man's man" of the factory, was a hilarious character who we could not help but root for in the end. DiIorio played this character with empathy and truth, and his vocal talents were incredibly strong and versatile. Katie Chaisson, who played Lauren (a possible love interest for Charlie) stole the show with her solo song, "History of Wrong Guys". Her spunk and vocal power were very endearing. Jessica Moehlman-Burke, who played Charlie's fiancée Niccola, also had so much powerful acting as well as vocal ability to share. I only wish that the show offered her more opportunities to show off her voice!
The production had depth in its performer talents; many ensemble members also caught my eye. Two performances that spoke to me were Ty Moore as an Angel (a member of Lola's entourage) and Kristen Henrik as an ensemble member. Although neither of these cast members had many solo lines, they stood out to me with their strong stage presence. During big ensemble numbers, my eye would often be drawn to the dancing executed by these two performers. I would love to see them in leading roles in the future in order to showcase all of their gifts!
The costumes are also stunning, thanks to the work of the Moore brothers. Every time the Angels came onstage with new costumes or Lola changed up her look (which magically happened in almost every scene; shout-out to the wardrobe team that is helping him out!), the audience cheered on the visual intrigue. I especially was drawn to Lola's last spectacular looks, which included an exquisite white gown; a festive, sparkly red dress; and gorgeous heeled shoes (of course). I also thoroughly enjoyed the Angels' costumes at the end when they pull off a fashion show (that's right; I said a fashion show!). They look like Victoria's Secret models, walking down a runway with extravagantly themed costumes that include headdresses, large hats, and props. Trust me: you do not want to miss this energetic presentation of style.
I would like to give my compliments to the director and choreographer, Monroe Moore. This piece of theatre was a grand reminder of the fun that theatre can bring and the lessons that art can teach. KINKY BOOTS, with its delicate balance of comedy and drama, its huge technical demands, and its need for unique casting and talent is a beast of a show to put on. However, I believe that Moore Vision Entertainment has succeeded in putting on a fantastic production of this show, and I believe that Houston needs this show's message and energy more than ever before.
Moore Vision Entertainment has big-name shows for the rest of its 2022-2023 season, and I am looking forward to watching them! From December 9th-18th, they are putting on the show "Seussical The Musical". Then, next year, the company is producing "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Urinetown The Musical". What a season of excitement! However, be sure to first watch KINKY BOOTS before its run is over; it is only performing through next weekend!
Shows are taking place at the Deluxe Theatre, and they are occurring on October 27th-October 29th at 8:00 pm as well as on October 29th and 30th at 3:00 pm. Tickets are only $25, which is certainly a steal for this stunner of a show, so don't wait! BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW here!
