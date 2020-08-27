QFest 2020 Postponed Due to Hurricane Laura

From Kristian Salinas, Executive and Artistic Director has released a statement concerning a brief postponement of QFest:

From Kristian Salinas, Executive and Artistic Director has released a statement concerning a brief postponement of QFest:

"Due to Hurricane Laura, QFest has moved the festival dates. Although Houston was not impacted as expected, our friends to the East were severely impacted. QFest will now be held on Thursday, September 24 through Monday, September 28."

Save the dates!! QFest, Houston's International LGBTQ Film Festival, will hold their 24th annual festival virtually. Hosted by Cinenso, QFest will be available to online pass holders in Houston and across North America, EU countries and Australia.

"In this time of Covid and with political and economic uncertainty, we're excited to partner with Cinenso to give us a rare opportunity to showcase QFest and Houston to an international audience," said Kristian Salinas, Executive and Artistic Director.

Talent and Festival interviews will be available in the upcoming weeks. Complete lineup and QFest Festival Pass information will be available at www.q-fest.com on September 1, 2020.

Dedicated to promoting the arts as a powerful tool for communication and cooperation among diverse communities by presenting programs by, about, and of interest to the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer community.

