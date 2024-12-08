Photos: THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at Alley Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Houston actor Briana J. Resa is starring in Texas native playwright Isaac Gómez's world premiere, The Night Shift Before Christmas at the Alley Theatre. Directed by KJ Sanchez (American Mariachi, Quixote Nuevo), this adult holiday comedy transforms the Neuhaus Theatre into a local restaurant as Margot works the graveyard shift on Christmas Eve. Due to popular demand, The Night Shift Before Christmas extended its run by five performances, now running through December 29. Check out production photos below!

“Isaac Gómez had the brilliant idea to create The Night Shift Before Christmas to highlight the many mom and pop restaurants that make Houston great,” said Alley Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “Of course, I'm delighted that the play so beautifully mirrors our version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol! This Christmas Carol, however, is Houston's Christmas Carol. This is more adult, so I hope you enjoy sweet cocktails and salty language because this is definitely not Dickens' story, it's Isaac's story and our story.”

“The Night Shift Before Christmas' is my love letter to Houston, and to every single person who has ever had to work a job in food or retail during the holiday season,” shares playwright Isaac Gómez. “I wanted to write something in conversation with Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol for the modern-day audience — something that will make you laugh, cry, and run out of the theater to call your loved ones. And, of course, I wanted to write something uniquely Texas as a born and bred Texan myself.”

Briana J. Resa (American Mariachi, 72 miles to go…) stars as Margot in this one-woman show with Elissa Cueller (American Mariachi) as her understudy.

The creative team includes Scenic & Lighting Designer Kevin Rigdon, Costume Designer David Arevalo, Sound Designer Kathy Ruvuna, Music Director Jack Beetle, Voice & Dialect Coach Micha Espinosa, and Stage Manager Kaylee Sarton McCray.

Photo Credit: Lynn Lane

Briana J. Resa

