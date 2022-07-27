Photos: Get a First Look at CLUE at the Alley Theatre

With screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, Clue marks the return of the beloved Summer Chills series at the Alley Theatre. Clue is based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture and the Hasbro board game. This production runs through August 28, 2022 in the Hubbard Theatre and is directed by Alley's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner.

Get a first look at photos below!

Tickets may be purchased to watch the digital distribution of a live taping, available from August 29 through September 11, 2022.