Photos: Get a First Look at CLUE at the Alley Theatre
With screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price, Clue marks the return of the beloved Summer Chills series at the Alley Theatre. Clue is based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture and the Hasbro board game. This production runs through August 28, 2022 in the Hubbard Theatre and is directed by Alley's Associate Producer & Casting Director Brandon Weinbrenner.
Tickets may be purchased to watch the digital distribution of a live taping, available from August 29 through September 11, 2022.
Photo credit: Lynne Lane
Shawn Hamilton, Melissa Molano, and Chris Hutchison
Dylan Godwin, Susan Koozin, Elizabeth Bunch, Christopher Salazar, David Rainey, Michelle Elaine and Todd Waite
Elizabeth Bunch, Christopher Salazar, Dylan Godwin, David Rainey and Michelle Elaine
Melissa Molano
Susan Koozin as Mrs. Peacock, Melissa Pritchett as Yvette, Todd Waite as Professor Plum, Elizabeth Bunch as Mrs. White, David Rainey as Colonel Mustard, Michelle Elaine as Miss Scarlet, Dylan Godwin as Wadsworth, Melissa Molano as The Cook, and Chris Hutchison as Mr. Boddy
Dylan Godwin, Michelle Elaine, Christopher Salazar, Susan Koozin, and Todd Waite