Photos: First Look at WAITRESS at TUTS Houston & 5th Avenue Theatre

You can now get a first look at photos of Waitress, from Theatre Under The Stars and The 5th Avenue Theatre. Experience this heartwarming musical that celebrates female friendship, love and pie all set to an unforgettable score by Sara Bareilles. See photos here!

Based on the hit film by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress follows Jenna, a baker and waitress in an abusive relationship with her husband, Earl. After Jenna unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she begins an affair with her doctor, Dr. James (Jim) Pomatter. Looking for ways out of her troubles, she sees a pie baking contest and its grand prize as her chance. You can get a first look at footage of the production HERE.

Leading the cast are Kerstin Anderson as “Jenna,” Tori Gresham as “Dawn,” Porscha Shaw as “Becky,” Adam Standley as “Dr. Jim Pomatter,” Dane Stokinger as “Earl,” Kennedy Kanagawa as “Ogie,” Allen Fitzpatrick as “Joe,” Brandon O’Neill as “Cal,” and Houston’s own Siena Quintos Blodgett and Adeline Miley sharing the role of “Lulu.”

Joining them in the ensemble are: Kristin Burch, Rob Burgess, Carly Corey, Alyza DelPan-Monley, Nik Hagen, Nalica Hennings, Matthew Kacergis, Jordan King, Cherisse Martinelli, Nick McCarthy, Trina Mills, Taylor Niemeyer-Symons, Yusef Seevers, and Jason Weitkamp.

Lisa Shriver is the Director and Choreographer of Waitress. Shriver is known for her work on Broadway including directing Jesus Christ Superstar, The Farnsworth Invention, The Story of My Life, and Ring of Fire. Joining Shriver on the artistic team are: Music Director, Matthew Antonio Perri; Scenic Designer, Julia Hayes Welch; Costume Designer, Danielle Nieves; Lighting Designer, Robert J. Aguilar; Sound Designer Haley Parcher; Hair & Make-up Designer, Jason Goldsberry; and Production Stage Manager, JR Welden.

