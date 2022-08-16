Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Alexandra Silber, Ellen Harvey & More Begin Rehearsals for the World Premiere of LEND ME A SOPRANO at Alley Theatre

The cast also features Mia Pinero, Orlando Arriaga and more.

Aug. 16, 2022 Â 

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre began rehearsals today for its world premiere production - Lend Me A Soprano, written by Tony-Award winner Ken Ludwig. This hilarious production runs September 16 - October 9, 2022, in the Hubbard Theatre and is directed by Eleanor Holdridge.

Get a first look at the cast below!

Ken Ludwig, America's preeminent comic playwright returns to the Alley with this all-new play. Alley Theatre has produced two classic Ludwig plays- The Three Musketeers and Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, as well as four world premieres- Be My Baby, An American In Paris, Leading Ladies, and Treasure Island. Ludwig debuts his latest play, Lend Me A Soprano, to kick off the season. The play is set in 1934, when the clever and combustible Lucille Wiley, Manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is ready to welcome world-class soprano Elena Firenzi for her one-night-only starring role in Carmen. Alas, Elena arrives late, her impassioned husband Pasquale has a fit of jealousy, and it remains to be seen whether Mrs. Wiley's mousy but determined assistant Jo can save the day. Based on Ludwig's hit comedy Lend Me A Tenor, the roles are reversed, and the ladies take the lead in this madcap screwball comedy guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter.

The cast of Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano includes Ellen Harvey (Broadway: How To Succeed in Business... Phantom Of The Opera) as Mrs. Wylie, Mia Pinero (Broadway: West Side Story) as Jo, and Alexandra Silber (Broadway: Fiddler On The Roof, West End: Indecent) as Elena Firenzi.

Rounding out the cast is Orlando Arriaga (72 Miles To Go..., Quixote Nuevo) as Pasquale, Steven Good as Leo, Brandon Hearnsberger (A Christmas Carol) as Jerry, Susan Koozin (Clue, Murder on the Orient Express) as Julia, and Skyler Sinclair (Crimes of the Heart) as Beverly.

The creative team of Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano includes Scenic Designer Klara Zieglerova, Costume Designer Helen Huang, Lighting Designer Jorge Arroyo, Sound Designer Jane Shaw, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, New York Casting by JZ Casting (Geoff Josselson, CSA; Katja Zarolinski, CSA), Stage Manager Rachel Dooley-Harris, and Assistant Stage Manager Ryan Barrett.

The cast of Lend Me a Soprano
The cast of Lend Me a Soprano





Photo: Alexandra Silber, Ellen Harvey & More Begin Rehearsals for the World Premiere of LEND ME A SOPRANO at Alley Theatre
August 16, 2022

The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre began rehearsals today for its world premiere production â€“ Lend Me A Soprano, written by Tony-Award winner Ken Ludwig. This hilarious production runs September 16 â€“ October 9, 2022, in the Hubbard Theatre and is directed by Eleanor Holdridge. Get a first look at the cast here!
