Main Street Theater To Present MACBETH MUET This January

Main Street Theater (MST) is bringing back Canadian theater company La Fille Du Laitier and its production of Macbeth Muet to Houston January 27 - 30, 2023.

This is a not-to-be missed, brilliant, hilarious, inventive, thrilling, one hour version of Shakespeare's Macbeth. MST Artistic Director Rebecca Greene Udden first saw La Fille Du Laitier's Macbeth Muet in New York several years ago and was captivated by their innovation and ingenuity.

"You've just never seen anything quite like it!" says Udden. "And the show is hilarious!" MST brought the show to Houston in 2018 and is excited to bring La Fille Du Laitier back in 2023.

Macbeth Muet runs January 27 - 30, 2023 at Ovations in Rice Village, 2536 Times Blvd. Performances are at 7:30pm. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can. All tickets are on sale via phone at 713.524.6706 or online at MainStreetTheater.com.

Shakespeare's classic is performed entirely without words as the ultimate power couple is transformed through their dark and fateful choices in this hilarious, high-speed romp of object theatre, dance, and pure madness. For ages 13+

La Fille du Laitier is a theatre delivery service, "bringing creative and innovative theatre to your doorstep! We want to reinterpret and reimagine theatre classics, bringing them to a modern audience, both young and old, at an affordable price. La Fille du Laitier believes in reclaiming our right to madness, and the freedom of the imagination!" www.lafilledulaitier.com

While the production at Main Street will be performed in the theater itself, La Fille du Laitier generally performs out of a mobile theatre truck, just like the food trucks you see around any city. Performances could happen at any time, surprising the community with performances they might not normally get the chance to see. Their goal is to initiate people from the community into art they might not normally go out to experience, or have the money to afford.